The Walters State Community College (Tennessee) baseball team is known for hitting home runs, but it did not tap into its power supply in its Alpine Bank Junior College World Series opener.
The Senators (58-5), who lead the nation in home runs, had to grind out walks and base hits to eventually overcome a gritty Harford Community College (Maryland) in a 12-6 victory on Saturday afternoon at Suplizio Field.
“How about Harford, huh,” Walters coach David Shelton said. “They had as good of an approach as any team we’ve faced all year. They were on all our pitches.
“I’m proud of our guys. They persevered. It would’ve been easy to shut it down when we trailed 6-2. What you’ve got to do is bounce back.”
Harford (48-8) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Braedon Karpathios’ solo home run into the left-field bleachers. Walters State came back with two runs in the fourth on Cole McCallum’s single, but the Fighting Owls’ bounced back with a five-run sixth inning for a 6-2 lead.
The Senators, though, did not panic. Redshirt sophomore Noah Gent said the experience of playing in the JUCO World Series last year helped them to keeping swinging away.
“Once you get the first guy going, it continues,” Gent said. “You play off each other. We played well together. We started hitting the ball better and finding the barrel of the bat more.”
Gent was the one to start the rally with a leadoff base hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kory Klingenbeck, McCallum and Andrew Ott each drew walks. Gent scored on Ott’s walk, then Caleb McNeely delivered a two-out, bases-loaded double down the left-field line to tie the game 6-6.
“I think it’s another level of focus you find,” McNeely said. “There were two outs and the bases loaded. I was looking for a first pitch curveball and got it.”
Walters State scored three times in the seventh — two on bases-loaded walks and a third on a fielder’s choice. The Senators added three more runs in the eighth. Colby Backus had a RBI double and scored with Gent on Corbin Shaw’s single to left.
Redshirt sophomore Geo Rivera picked up the win in relief for the Senators. Rivera (8-1), who has started, closed and pitched in long relief this season, limited the Fighting Owls to two runs on four hits and struck out five in four innings for the victory.
“We have a lot of confidence in our bullpen,” Shelton said. “Geo might have had his worst stuff all season, but he battled and was able to shut them down. He’s been that way all year. He’s like a Swiss-army knife. He does it all for us.”
Other than a solo home run, Walters State starter Jake Knapp pitched well, but left the game after a ground ball bounced off his ankle to end the third inning. He tried to come back out and pitch the fourth, but was unable to put his foot down without pain.
“He was throwing well,” Shelton said. “He wanted to gut it out, but you could tell it was bothering him. We will get a lot of treatment on his ankle and hopefully we’ll get him back later in the tournament.”
Fighting Owls starter Zach Oswald kept Walters State off balance, limiting the Senators to four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Joe Grassi (3-1) took the loss in relief.
“That was a tough one to lose,” Harford coach Josh Hauser said. “We hit the ball well. The wind was tough on fly balls. We left too many base runners. I felt we played our game for the most part.”