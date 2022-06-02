Okay, now everyone can move on from talking about Walters State Community College (Tennessee), the nation’s top home run hitting team, not going yard in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Corbin Shaw laid that dead horse to rest on Wednesday night when he lined the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning over the right field wall for a two run home run, and to help Watlers’ eventual 8-3 win over Wabash Valley College (Illinois).
“I thought it was nice getting our first home run of the world series,” said Dalton Shelton, the young son of Walters coach David Shelton.
David immediately grabbed his microphone.
“That’s all everyone can talk about,” he cracked.
Instead, they can focus on how the Senators (60-7, 3-0 JUCO) defeated the mighty Warriors with spectacular pitching and defense, and an opportunistic offense.
Wesley Scott made his first appearance on the mound in the World Series against a team with a collective .405 batting average.
Scott rose to the occasion and struck out seven of the 33 batters he faced in seven innings, walked four, allowed three earned runs and eight hits in the winning performance.
“Going in, I definitely knew my job was to give the team as many innings as I could and just try and keep the rest of our pitching staff off the field and just eat up innings and come up above,” Scott said. “They’re a helluva lineup, can’t lie. Especially the three and four hitters, they know how to play baseball. We just came out on top.”
That lineup broke the hearts of Crowder College (Missouri) in a 13-12 comeback win on Tuesday, scored 35 runs and had a slash line of .396/.508/.656 in JUCO.
But the lineup was frustrated more often than not, and the guys who did make contact had a limited impact.
Brian Kalmer led the fourth inning off with a solo home run, but his teammates couldn’t build on that momentum. Bradke Lohry opened the fifth frame with a triple but Scott fanned the next two batters. Kalmer then stepped up but hit a ground out.
The Warriors (59-6, 3-1 JUCO) stranded 10 runners in scoring position.
“We were facing extremely good pitching. We did a great job getting out of jams and competing. Hats off to Walters State and (Scott), he made some big pitches when he had to,” Wabash coach Rob Fournier said.
Fournier thought his team still played well.
Myles Austin was a hero at the plate against Crowder but went just 1 for 5 on Wednesday. But, he made an impact in the outfield. Austin made all three putouts in the third inning, highlighted by a sprinting, over the shoulder catch at the warning track that would have been an extra base hit for Shaw.
All Shaw could do after that was hold his helmet in the air in commendation of Austin.
Jacob Frost pitched well in relief of losing starter Beau Coffman. In four innings, Frost allowed no runs, one hit and struck out five of the 13 batters he faced. In the seventh inning, Frost faced and fanned three batters with just 11 pitches.
Lohry was 2 for 5 with one run scored, and Ryan McCoy was 2 for 4 and score once. Mike Koszewski went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
Walters’ hitting was highlighted by Shaw and Nick Block.
Block was 3 for 4 and scored two teammates. Shaw, meanwhile, was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI.
And, of course, that home run that was made all the sweeter after a deep hit was stolen by Austin.
“At first, (I didn’t think it was gone) but it just kept going and it was exciting, it felt great,” Shaw said. “That one snuck out and the other didn’t.”
Walters squares off against Cowley College (Kansas) today at 7:30 p.m.
Wabash, meanwhile, looks to keep its seasons live against Central Arizona College at 3 p.m.