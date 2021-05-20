Walters State College (Tenn.) was oh, so close to elimination in the Region 7 baseball playoffs.
A little more than a week later, the second-ranked Senators are making travel plans to Grand Junction.
Walters State (60-5) swept Andrew College (Ga.) in the Appalachian District best-of-three series, winning the first game 8-4 on Tuesday and wrapping up its third straight berth in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series with a 10-1 rout on Wednesday.
This will be the Senators’ 10th trip to Grand Junction — they were the national runners-up in 2018 and reached the final four in 2019.
After losing their first game in the regionals, the Senators moved through in the winners’ bracket when Columbia State was forced to forfeit because of an ineligible player. Walters then lost to Dyersburg State, but then won three straight to advance to the district playoffs.
The Senators’ addition fills half of the 10-team field for the JUCO World Series, joining San Jacinto College-North (Texas) out of the Mid-South, Shelton State (Ala.) from the South, Miami Dade (Fla.) from the South Atlantic, and Florence-Darlington (S.C.) from the East.
The start of the Midwest District in South Holland, Ill., featuring top-ranked Wabash Valley (Ill.), was postponed until today because of rain. The Warriors (51-3) play South Suburban (41-17), with Indian Hills (39-13) playing Kaskaskia (28-21-1) in the first round. The championship game is now scheduled for Sunday.
The West District in Coolidge, Ariz., begins today, as does the Plains District in Salina, Kan. The South Central in Wilburton, Okla., and the Southwest District in Waco, Texas, begin Friday.
The JUCO World Series will be seeded for the first time, with seeds and pairings announced Tuesday by the NJCAA. JUCO begins May 29 at Suplizio Field. Tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.