Donning special new hats, the top-ranked Walters State Community College (Tennessee) baseball team rallied to another victory in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The Senators, who trailed 5-2 through 3 ½ innings, rallied to a 16-8 victory over the College of Central Florida in front of 10,624 in the nightcap on Memorial Day at Suplizio Field.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Walters State coach David Shelton said. “They are a resilient bunch. They were punched in the mouth early and they responded really well. We preach that a little bit, especially out here. You can’t get down; you can’t let things get to you. You’ve got to keep battling. I’m proud of everyone on the team tonight.”
Walters State (59-5) wore hats sporting the WS logo with the American flag within in the letters.
“I’ve had this idea for a while,” Shelton said. “I made these hats up before we came out here, but I told them they are not allowed to wear them until we make it out to the World Series and win game one. These are only for Memorial Day. They were pretty excited when we won game one.”
The Senators, who lead the nation in home runs, have yet to hit one in the 2022 World Series, but they did not lack offense, producing 16 runs on 16 hits, including three doubles and one triple against Central Florida.
“There’s a reason they are the number one team in the country,” Central Florida coach Marty Smith said. “You’ve got to play well to beat them. We gave them a couple extra outs and walked some guys. We needed to pitch better and booted one. They took advantage of them. There are times we can cover our mistakes. We got a few solo homers, but we needed to score more runs if we are going to give them extra base runners. Tonight, they were a lot better than we were.”
Joey Mitchell picked up the win on the mound in relief. Mitchell allowed three runs on three hits and 4 1/3 innings.
“I had a rough time out here last year,” Mitchell said. “Experience helps when you are on the mound. In front of 10,000 people, I had to keep my emotions low and not show them too much. I felt like I handled it really good.”
Mitchell came in for Kohl Drake, who left in the fourth inning after giving up five runs on eight hits. Three of them were solo home runs.
The Senators responded with a seven run fourth inning to take a 9-5 lead. The first run scored on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Caleb Marmo followed with a two-run single to right. Central Florida starter Ben Chestnutt walked the bases loaded again and was pulled. Nick Block greeted Sam Swygert with a two-run single to center to give Walters a 7-5 lead.
“The whole at bat I was looking for something to drive the other way,” Block said. “Luckily I got a fastball over the heart (of the plate) and took it back up the middle.”
Colby Backus had a sacrifice fly and Noah Gent, who started the inning with a base hit, hit an RBI double to left center.
The Patriots came back with three runs in the fifth inning to get within one run. Carson Bayne hit a two-run home run.
“I just stayed with my approach,” Carson Bayne said. “They threw me a fastball in my wheelhouse. I put a good swing on it and good things happen. Everyone was going crazy. It put us down one. It was a really big moment for us.”
Walters State, though, answered with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to push the lead back to a three-run difference at 11-8.
Kory Klingenbeck led off with a triple to right field and scored on an errant throw to third. Caleb McNeely followed with a RBI double down the left-field line.
“I trust myself when I went up to the plate in the fifth inning to put a good swing on the ball,” Klingenbeck said. “I did my job. I wanted to get the guys up in the dugout. It was just the right time and right place.”
The Senators pulled away with four runs in the seventh for a 15-8 lead. Backus had a two-run single, McNeely a sacrifice fly and Gent a RBI single.
Cole McCallum ended the game with a walk-off base hit in the eighth.