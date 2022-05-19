There is some bad news for pitchers — Walters State Community College (Tennessee) is coming back to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Walters walloped Georgia Highlands College 11-6 on Wednesday to win the Appalachian District Tournament. The Senators hit three home runs to increase their nation-leading total to 119. Two of those came from Caleb McNeely, who now has 24 this season. Walters won the first game on Tuesday by a score of 4-3.
This is the third straight JUCO appearance for the Senators, who look to fare better than last year when they went 1-2.
Midwest: All Wednesday games were pushed back to today because of rain.
No. 2 Wabash Valley College (Illinois) and No. 9 Iowa Western Community College will face off in one game with South Suburban College (Illinois) plays John A. Logan College (Illinois) in the double-elimination tournament in Mount Carmel, Illinois. The championship game is Saturday.
West: Host Salt Lake City Community College, ranked 11th, plays Southeast (Nebraska) Community College today, with No. 6 Central Arizona College facing the College of Southern Idaho.
South Central: All three teams play twice on Friday, with No. 7 Eastern Oklahoma State College facing fifth-ranked Crowder College (Missouri), then Delgado Community College (Louisiana).
The Dolphins play Crowder in the third game. From there, the schedule depends on the team’s records in the double-elimination tournament.
Plains: Top-seeded Cowley (47-9) opened Wednesday with a 9-8 win over Butler (35-23) in extra innings, then faced Johnson County (44-15) in a late game. Kansas City (47-10) and Hutchinson (36-21) also played in a late game.
In the losers’ bracket, Butler eliminated Colby (37-21) and Cloud County (37-17) eliminated second-seeded Barton (41-17).
Games continue today with two championship games scheduled for Friday. An if-needed game is slated for Saturday.
Five other teams qualified have qualified so far: No. 10 San Jacinto College-North (Texas) out of the Mid-South District, No. 15 Harford College (Maryland) from the East District, No. 4 College of Central Florida from the South Atlantic, No. 3 McLennan College (Texas) from the Southwest District, and Snead State Community College (Alabama) out of the South District.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field. Reserved and general admission tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.