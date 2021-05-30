At one point this season, Nolan Letzgus was not sure he would get a chance to pitch again this season.
Letzgus won’t forget the date — March 16 — when he suffered some elbow inflammation. The Walters State Community College (Tenn.) freshman sat out the rest of the regular season. He started in the regional tournament to help the Senators qualify for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Sunday night, he was called on to take the mound again in an elimination game.
“I felt confident,” Letzgus said. “I ate my breakfast this morning and stayed calm. I felt great.
“I trust my teammates to put runs up. My only goal was to limit the big runs and hits. Us scoring the way we did, gave me run support to be calm out there.”
Letzgus pitched well, limiting Miami Dade Community College (Fla.) to one run on four hits. He also struck out four in the Senators’ 11-1 victory in five innings.
“That man is one of my best friends on the team,” Walters State teammate Silas Butler said. “Even before we came out to Junction, I told him his time would come. I whole-heartedly believe that. Him coming up and displaying what he can do, I was proud of him.”
Letzgus worked out of trouble in the first inning, stranding two runners then gave up a run in the second inning but did not allow another base runner the rest of the game.
“Nolan has one of the best arms in this tournament,” Walters State coach Dave Shelton said. “He throws a breaking ball that is pretty much unhittable when it’s on. He runs his fastball up there pretty good. Normally, he’s a guy if we can get through the first inning, he will settle down and dominate from then on out. That is what is so exciting to see the way he worked through the first inning. He looked like a big leaguer.”
Butler was the spark for the Senators. The sophomore was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.
“I was just trying to get my boys ready mentally and go all out,” Butler said. “I like to play all the way to the wall. I like to lay it out for my teammates because I know if I do it for them, they will do it for me.”
With two runners on base and two out in the bottom of the second inning, Butler singled to center field, scoring Cam Fisher to tie the score at 1-1.
In the third inning with two out, Nick Block doubled to left , scoring Jerry Hammons. Two more runs scored on an error to give the Senators a 4-1 in the third inning.
In the fourth, the Senators broke the game open. Butler got it started with a pop fly to right field that turned into a triple.
“Me and Nick Block were talking about the wind and knowing what is going on pre-pitch,” Butler said. “When I hit the ball out of the box, I was instantly thinking ‘book it’ because we had trouble seeing their fly balls in the top of the inning. After that, it gave us a little extra push to say let’s go, let’s get the job done. I’m glad we came out tonight and got it done. Honestly, you cannot make up the background and scenery here. I’m just glad it worked in our favor tonight.”
Butler scored on Caleb McNeely’s single past a drawn-in infield, Hammons reached on an error and scored on Alberto Osuna’s single to right field for a 6-1 lead.
Miami-Dade committed five errors in the game, including a dropped fly ball in right field in the fifth inning.
“We beat ourselves and they capitalized on all our mistakes,” Miami Dade coach Adrian Morales said. “We don’t play a lot of night games, but no excuses. They caught fly balls and we didn’t.”
The Senators blew the game open in the fifth and Butler was again in the middle of it. Lukas Cook reached on another misread of a flyball in right field, then Butler laid down bunt between the pitcher and first base to reach safely and move Cook to second. McNeely followed with a two-run double to left for an 8-1 lead.
Hammons reached on a wild pitch on strike three. McNeely scored when the catcher made an errant throw trying to pick off McNeely at third base. Hammons moved to third and scored on a wild pitch for a 10-1 lead. Another error brought the final run in to bring the run-rule into effect.
"I think these guys may have saved my job," Shelton said. "I think I accidentally gave them one day too much meal money. I was sweating that a bit today wondering how I would get out of that if we lost today."