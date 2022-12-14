One engaging aspect of the Warrior Classic is competition between big and small schools.
Wrestlers from tiny Class 2A towns can test their mettle against 5A schools such as Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction.
Stars such as Nucla’s Tucker Lane, who won four Warrior titles, have come from small communities. Small-town Paonia earned two team titles.
Delta coach Luis Meza wrestled in the Warrior finals for Hotchkiss.
Meza, whose team competes at the 3A level, believes his wrestlers have to embrace who they are.
“You gotta go in like, we are the little school, but we are not gonna back down,” he said. “One of the big things coach Chuck Pipher (former Hotchkiss and CMU coach) would say is ‘let’s go in there and win this thing. Show them what we can do.’ One year we ended up getting second as a team. For some of these young kids with no experience, they still look at it as ‘this is a big deal’, so you don’t want to take that aspect from them.
They’ve got to learn how to wrestle in the big moment, the big tournament, the two-day grind with five, six matches. They gotta learn how to do that, because if you don’t, it won’t prepare you for state. This is a big indicator for a little school like us. We have a line. If you make it to the second day, there’s a good chance you can qualify for state. If you place at the Warrior, there’s a good chance you make it to state and make some noise. It’s a good first test of the season, and what it could mean at the end. And what we need to work on.”
Last year Cedaredge’s Cutter Garrison coached two wrestlers to Warrior titles — two-time state champion Lane Hunsberger and Ty Walck. The 2A Bruins finished second to Broomfield in the team standings. Garrison has firsthand experience at the Warrior wrestling for Montrose, and his teams always look forward to the tournament.
“We embrace the challenge of saying ‘hey, we’re small, but our room is one of the toughest.’” Garrison said. “As far as the Warrior goes, we don’t make it bigger than it is. We just kinda look at it as another tournament. I preach to them, don’t wrestle the school, wrestle the match. One match at a time and good things happen. Just like last year.
“As far as the big schools go, advantage to them. I got 260 kids to draw from, Fruita probably close to 2,000. I always say it’s not what the facility is, it’s what’s inside the facility. We got great kids. Kids that are hungry, kids that fight, kids that wanna win. The tough guys.”
Forty-two teams, representing three states are expected to wrestling in the 2022 Warrior Classic. Fruita Monument is ranked No. 4 in 5A by On the Mat. Fort Lupton is No. 3 (3A), Brush No. 7 (3A), Meeker No. 2 (2A) and Cedaredge No. 7 (2A).
Utah state champion Uintah has won four Warrior titles and brings two individual state champions to the tournament.
Featured Colorado state champions are Dmarian Lopez of Montrose (4A), D’mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton (3A) and Judd Harvey of Meeker (2A). Lopez, Garza-Alarcon, Cody Tanner of Broomfield (4A), Brush’s (3A) Nick Dardanes and Dominick Ontiveros are all returning Warrior champions.
Top-ranked Colorado wrestlers slated to compete are: Garza-Alarcon, Harvey, Dardanes, Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik, Meeker’s Connor Blunt and Pueblo West’s Thomas Mayer.
The tournament’s 45th edition begins 10 a.m. on Friday at Central, utilizing three mats each in two gyms. Friday’s quarterfinals begin approximately at 4 p.m.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9 a.m., with semifinals approximately at 10 a.m. First-, third- and fifth-place matches begin at 3 p.m.
Ultimately, regardless of school size, becoming a Warrior Classic champion is a big feather in any wrestler’s cap.
