Kyle Bambino was only thinking one thing Saturday afternoon: Find a gap.
“What was going through my head was I needed to get it in the gap. That was it,” the Central High School first baseman said after finding that gap. “Gap the ball and get him around, do my job for the team.”
Locked in an 8-8 game in the sixth inning in the final game of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic, Bambino delivered a two-out, opposite-field single to left field to score Brayden Kellerby with the winning run in the Warriors’ 9-8 victory over Rampart.
“I like it down there,” Bambino said of hitting in the No. 8 spot. “Nobody expects somebody to be able to hit down there.”
Jayvin Martinez, who came on in relief of Joe Vigil in the sixth inning, made that one run hold up, striking out the final batter with the tying run on second base to give the Warriors (2-1) the split on the day.
After a 17-0 loss in four innings to Heritage in the morning, the Warriors bounced back from not only that loss, but a rough first inning against the Rams (0-3).
“Especially after that first game. I mean, Heritage is a good team, but we still didn’t play well,” Central coach Chuck Yost said. “We started out struggling a little bit in the field, but we just kept chipping away, chipping away, and they made a few mistakes in the field to help us out as well.”
A dropped fly ball in the outfield leading off the top of the first inning helped Rampart score four unearned runs in the inning on three hits and two errors.
After getting down four runs, the Warriors came right back, scoring three in the bottom of the inning. Luke Brown hit the first of his three doubles to drive in two runs and scored on a base hit by Martinez.
“We just kind of talked about how to stay back, stay relaxed,” Bambino said. “Just don’t let it get too big, just do your job.”
A three-run inning in the third, with Brown leading off with a double and Lopez driving him in with a base hit, featured some heads-up base running by the Warriors. With runners at second and third, Rampart pitcher David Eastman uncorked a wild pitch.
Leon Lopez came home from third, and when catcher Benjamin Carrington couldn’t find the ball, which caromed toward the third-base side of the backstop, Bambino, who had singled, came around from second to also score. He hesitated for a split-second halfway down the line, but slid in just ahead of the tag.
Central went up 8-3 with one run in the fourth, but Rampart came back with three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it.
Even though teams might some mistakes that come with limited practice time in the opening-week tournament, the Fanning Classic gives coaches a good look at their teams. Yost was especially studying his pitching staff.
“Pitchers throwing strikes. I really wanted to see how our pitching staff was throwing strikes and stepping up and getting some timely hits,” Yost said.
The Warriors’ Thursday game was pushed back because of field conditions, and Yost, for one, was happy about that with the frigid temperatures on the opening day of the tournament. Instead, Central had relatively warm weather, especially on Saturday.
“The umpires applauded us for making that call,” Yost said with a grin.
Heritage 17, Central 0: The Warriors struggled in their first game.
Five players registered hits for Central, led by Lewis Coonts, who was 2 for 2. Luke Brown doubled in the bottom of the first and the Warriors nearly scored, but Coonts was thrown out at home. Central also committed three errors.
Brown took the loss, striking out three, walking nine and allowing 12 earned runs on six hits in 2⅔ innings. Hank Orr earned the win for Heritage after striking out three and surrendering six hits in three innings.
Grand Junction 12, Rampart 2: The Tigers grabbed their first win of the season thanks to a big second inning from their lineup.
Ben Coleman opened the frame with a single and advanced to third on Drew Woytek’s single. After a foul out from Bryce Prettyman, the next three batters walked. Coleman scored a wild pitch and Noah Martinez grounded out with the bases loaded, but Woytek scored on the play.
With two outs, Colton Romero launched a ball to center field for a three-run home run.
Rampart scored two runs and Grand Junction (1-2) another before the floodgates opened again in the sixth. Up 9-2, Romero stole home for one run. Woytek increased the lead to nine runs with a double to center. Woytek scored the final run of the game on a wild pitch to end the game.
Brett Woytek allowed two earned runs six hits with five strikeouts and four walks in 4⅓ innings and Steve Galyon earned the win, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Palisade 18, Palmer 1: The bats came alive again for the Bulldogs (2-1) as they bounced back from Friday’s one-run loss with a five-inning rout of the Terrors (0-3).
Palmer only mustered three hits in the game. Palisade has scored 37 runs in three games and has surrendered only nine.
Prairie View 10, Fruita Monument 9: The Wildcats (2-1) couldn’t overcome a four-run deficit in the seventh inning despite their best efforts.
Down 7-0 in the bottom of the third, Fruita rattled off four runs to trim the deficit. Fruita tied the game 7-7 in the fourth inning.
But the ThunderHawks (2-1) bounced back and took a lead in the final two innings. Fruita scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t get the tying run across the plate.
Andrew Lee was 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBI and Jack Dere was 2 for 4 with two RBI.