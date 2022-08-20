The Central High School tennis teams call themselves WarDogs — why is that?
“It’s Warriors and Bulldogs combined,” said coach Katie Aust.
That’s because although the team represents Central, its roster is a confluence of kids in the Grand Junction area who otherwise may not be able to play high school tennis.
In fact, Central’s boys varsity team is composed entirely of non-Central students. Instead, they hail from Palisade, Caprock Academy or are homeschooled.
Central tennis has allowed Bradan Blanck, who is homeschooled, to have a community in high school. Blanck is the Warriors’ No. 2 singles player and plays baseball for Palisade.
“This is the closest school to me but I’d still play tennis here if I lived near another one because of the kids who are around me and the chemistry we all have together,” Blanck said. “I make most of my friends through sports, and that’s the best part about it.”
Bringing these students together was a trend that longtime coach, and Aust’s predecessor, Mickey Mantlo leaned into. If not for dipping into other schools, there likely wouldn’t be a team at Central.
But because there is a team, players like Ethan Tregilgas — a Palisade junior who is on the No. 4 doubles team — have been able to form strong bonds over a sport they love.
“There aren’t many settings outside of tennis where kids from different schools can meet and be friends like this,” Tregilgas said. “At the dances, you can only invite friends or people from that school but here, you can meet people from different schools.”
Now, the Central tennis team feels like a family to the players.
Shawn Freeborn is a junior at Caprock Academy. He played soccer for the Eagles one year but never had much interest in the sports the school offers. So, he instead joined Central tennis and found it to be a welcoming environment.
“It’s like a melting pot of so many kids,” Freeborn said. “We were all pretty new to the team and that was coach’s first year, too.”
Tregilgas added, “I think that helps because coach was growing with us, so we can grow together.”
Now, the team has roles carved out on and off the court.
Freeborn and Caleb Repshire, who also goes to Caprock, are the team’s comedic relief.
“They have to be together because they’ll just bounce off of each other,” Tregilgas said.
Aust loves seeing kids bond together at team dinners and become brothers when they otherwise may not have.
But, as Freeborn pointed out, it might be time to work the Eagles into the WarDogs name.
First Day of Lowry Bishop Tournament
Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction hosted Smoky Hill, Durango, Steamboat Springs and Aspen on Friday in the first day of the Lowry Bishop Tournament, a dual-style tournament.
Fruita Monument won all of its matchups, beating Steamboat 7-0, Smoky Hill 7-0, and Aspen 4-3.
Grand Junction also won all three of its duals, beating Aspen 5-2, Durango 7-0 and Steamboat Springs 7-0.
Central played only two matches and won both. The Warriors beat Smoky Hill 5-2 and Durango 6-1.
