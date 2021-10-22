Leading up to the state tournament this weekend, Central softball coach Aaron Berk had his seniors and juniors recount their playoff experience to the young players before and after practice.
Berk says that despite the Warriors’ history of deep playoff runs, the team has a chip on their shoulder entering today’s first-round game against Chatfield in Aurora.
“We’ve made the Final Four in two of the last three years. But nobody expects us to be here. We’re just a small-town Western Slope team,” Berk said. “I think we can surprise some people. We’re a really good team.”
The Warriors (21-5) are the ninth seed in the Class 5A bracket. The Warriors thrived thanks to senior Kennedy Vis’ pitching and reliable hitting from the entire lineup.
Central outscored opponents 210-70 this season. That includes 11 shutouts and sixteen games where they scored at least seven runs.
Each player in the Warriors’ starting nine is hitting at least .311, five girls have surpassed the .400 benchmark, and eight have at least 11 RBI.
This is the final ride for Vis, a Colorado Mesa commit, and Sidona Johnston. The two seniors have hit .436 and .453, respectively, and have combined for 43 RBI. Vis leads the team with six home runs and Johnston has scored a team-high 27 runs.
“This is their third trip to the tournament and that experience goes a long way. Our (seven) juniors were also with us for our Final Four appearance last year,” Berk said.’
Last season, the Warriors beat Legend 3-2 in the first round and then top-seeded Rock Canyon 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The Warriors lost to Fossil Ridge 4-0 in the semifinals.
If Central beats Chatfield (18-8) today, they’ll likely play a familiar foe — Horizon (25-1), the top team in the bracket.
The Warriors lost 6-1 when the two met on Sept. 25. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, junior Olivia Litzen ripped a ball into deep center which drove in one run. The ball bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double, which prevented any other runners from advancing. Not long after, the Hawks broke the game open.
Berk thinks had the ball been a home run or not bounced out, the game’s trajectory could have changed. To the first-year coach, that’s indicative of how competitive the Warriors are with some of 5A’s best.
“At this point, we’ve seen many play styles from a lot of good teams. That gives us an idea of where we’re at and what to expect, and we know we can’t overlook any team,” Berk said. “We’re a good team. There’s hitting ability in our entire lineup, one to nine. The lineup can also run the bases well, and so can our bench.”