The Central High School boys basketball team isn’t getting ahead of itself after starting 3-0 for the first time in six years.
The Warriors clinched the start on Saturday when it capped the Warrior Challenge with a 55-25 win over Moffat County.
“I think it’s way better than last year. We have the chemistry that we didn’t have,” senior Santana Martinez said. “We have that fight and we’re clicking and pushing the ball more. We’re just getting buckets.”
Neither team looked ready on the offense in the first quarter as they traded blows — not buckets — en route to a 7-5 Central advantage. But the second quarter is when Central popped off and outscored the Bulldogs 23-5.
While the Warriors flashed their scoring talent all weekend, Saturday’s second quarter was when everything gelled for an extended period of time. Andrew Serrano, Amari Thomas and Cam Redding each hit 3-pointers and six players scored in the quarter for Central. Central scored 20 points in the third with five players contributing to the cause.
The Warriors limited the Bulldogs to no more than five points in three of the four quarters on Saturday. Their first three opponents have averaged 27.3 points per game.
“I think it’s important to get off to a good start and I’m having as much fun watching them play defense as they are playing it,” coach John Sidanycz said. “I also think we’ve just grown up. They’re now juniors and seniors and they mature with age as we all do. You can see it, they do care about each other, trust each other and trust their coaches.”
The defense inspired the offense to match that intensity, said senior Braylen Scott. When it did, it showed Sidanycz how much the entire team has matured.
Martinez led the way with 11 points. Serrano had nine points and two players scored eight.
“They don’t worry about things anymore, that’s one thing we’ve preached to them. ‘Oh, was that a travel coach?’ Well, they called it so move on,” Sidanycz said. “I think of a play early on where Jackson (Kidd) was in off the bench and he threw a bad pass across the court and the guy stole it. Instead of pouting, he went and defended it.”
The Warriors boast an experienced senior class that includes Christian Miller, Serrano, Scott and Martinez.
Scott and Martinez are bigger guys in the post who can take their bruises near the basket while also being a threat to drain a jumper. Martinez, who was the starting running back on the football team, can drive to the basket and finish through contact and is also adept from beyond the arc.
Scott, meanwhile, is often positioned in the low block and can muscle through defenders or make lax coverage pay with a fadeaway or layup.
“That play style helps us start to shoot outside,” Scott said. “We gotta build confidence inside to get those perimeter shots, and it helps those perimeter guys because then the defense will be forced to take us and that leaves the perimeter open.”
This weekend was a tune-up when compared to the next couple of tournaments. Central will open a road tournament next weekend against Golden, and then face the likes of Mead at a Palisade tournament the weekend after.
“The kids want to see where they’re at. It’s not always going to be like this, and they know that,” Sidanycz said.
Girls
Another strong defensive effort helped Central cruise at the Palmer tournament.
The Warriors (3-0) allowed a total of 76 points in their three games, including Saturday’s 66-29 victory over Smoky Hill.
Brynn Wagner led a balanced scoring effort with 19 points — all in the first three quarters. With the game in hand, Central rested its starters in the fourth quarter. Seven players score six-plus points in the win with Ali Stillson also reaching double digits with 10 points.
Fruita Monument 65, Union, Utah 34: The Wildcats (2-1) made nearly as many free throws as they did baskets in the victory at the Uintah, Utah, tournament. Fruita Monument went 20 of 27 from the line and had 21 made baskets in the win.
Addi Eyre shouldered the scoring load for the Wildcats with a career-high 21 points — seven from the free-throw line. Liv Campbell finished with 17 and Trinity Hafey had nine for Fruita.
Rifle 53, Palisade 42: Addie Ritterbush’s 16 points weren’t enough to lift the Bulldogs (2-1) past the Bears (2-1) on the final day of the Brenda Patch Kick Off.
Palisade led 19-17 at halftime before the Rifle outscored them 19-9 in the third.
Freshman Lyla Lancaster was second on the team in points with 12. Rifle’s top scorers were Avery Ward and Blayke Hostettler with 14.
Pueblo County 43, Grand Junction 14: The Tigers (0-3) ended their appearance at the Palmer tournament on a sour note against the Hornets (2-1).