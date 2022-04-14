Sidona Johnston is one of the many talented players from Central High School’s softball program. Colorado is a landlocked state.
And yet Johnston is going to Manhattan, Kansas, to compete for the Kansas State University’s rowing team.
“I decided I didn’t want to play softball over the summer and I was just going to be a student at K-State. But then I got this opportunity,” Johnston said. “Basically they looked at MaxPreps, sent me a questionnaire, I went for an official visit, they gave me an offer and I committed in late March. Really, I have no idea (how this happened). It’s really new to me, too.”
Well, maybe she used her free time to gain experience in rowing?
“I have never rowed competitively before, it’s brand-new,” she said laughing.
Johnston was one of six Central student athletes who signed their letters of intent to play college sports on Wednesday. And her signature guarantees she’s making a transition unlike anyone else in her senior class.
Johnston is unsure how her softball skills will translate to rowing but is confident she’ll figure it out.
“I know that I’ve never used some of the muscles that rowing uses, so it will be very interesting,” she said. “They gave us workouts to do. It’s about getting your core strong.”
The athletic opportunity will help Johnston succeed in studying business analytics and she’s excited for what’s ahead.
“I get to try something new and I’m very competitive, so I think that’s great for my personality,” she said.
Central track alumni headed to next level
Tyler Stogsdill, Tristian Spence, and Billy Adams have starred in their own ways at Stocker Stadium and on various cross country courses and will continue that success at the next level.
Stogsdill will run for the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, where he will study psychology. He was grateful for his experience in the Central program and how it prepared him for the next level.
“It’s been a long process but I’m really excited to be going to college,” Stogsdill said. “Our coach did a wonderful job of influencing us and teaching us commitment.”
Spence, meanwhile, will join Adams State University, where she will study animal care.
“I’m really glad that I made it here and that I’m here signing,” Spence said.
Adams will head south to the University of New Mexico, where he will study architecture.
“(There have been) some hard, rough days throughout the years,” Adams said. “We (the seniors) have kind of taken the reins over for this program and taught the freshman, sophomores and juniors to move along. It’s been a great journey these four years and here we are.”
Justin Blanton, football/track, Colorado Mesa
Blanton felt dissatisfied when stepped off the football field for the final time with the Warriors’ football team.
So, the state champion sprinter curbed offers from larger schools and chose CMU under the condition that he could run track and play on the gridiron.
“I wasn’t done with the sport. I’ve been playing it for such a long time,” he said. “After this last game against Loveland, I didn’t think my potential was brought out there this last season with such a young team. So, I thought college (could give me that.)”
Blanton flashed his sprinter speed with Central this past season. He had 37 touches for 321 yards from scrimmage last season, about 8.6 yards per touch, and scored three touchdowns. He also was a primary kick returner for the Warriors.
He’ll have an opportunity to stand out for the Mavericks, who are coming off of an 8-2 season and have a new head coach in Miles Kochevar.
“Track and field is a sport I knew I would go to college for but (I was unsure about) football because we have such a small town and no one could really see me play,” said Blanton, who will study kinesiology. “Mesa seeing me play and actually give me a chance makes me feel grateful.”
Hiusef Miranda Limones, soccer, Barclay College
Miranda Limones was a terror on the field as a defender and midfielder for the Central soccer team. As a senior he scored twice, assisted on four goals and registered 107 steals.
Now, he’ll take his talents to Barclay College in Haviland, Kansas, to play for the Bears and study business administration.
While he thought about going somewhere bigger, Barclay captured Miranda Limones’ eye.
“I like how small it is. It would have been cool to go to a big school in a big town but I’m really just going there to play ball and to better myself academically and in the sport,” he said.
He has the opportunity to help improve a team that went 1-10 in the National Christian College Athletic Association last season.
And bettering himself and the team is exactly why he chose the small town of 678 people.
“Barclay had everything I was looking for,” he said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I knew I could fight for a spot and play consistently and grow. At a big school you run the risk of losing your spot and coach Austin (Ogle) told me I would have the opportunity to play.”