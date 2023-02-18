DENVER — The second the final whistle sounded and the clock read double zeroes Friday night at Ball Arena, Mollie Dare went through the formalities of having her hand raised signaling victory and shook hands with the Manitou Springs girls wrestling coaches.

Once that was over, she zipped to Chad Dare and gave him a full, tight hug. The daughter/father, player/coach duo embraced and shared tears. Mollie had done it. Just over one year after tearing her ACL, the junior won her semifinal match in an 11-2 major decision to clinch a spot in the 130-pound title match today.