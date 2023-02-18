District 51’s Mollie Dare, back, controls Manitou Springs’ Abbie Reeves on Friday night in the 130-pound semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Dare won an 11-2 major decision to advance into tonight’s final. Dare, who wasn’t able to wrestle last year at state because of an ACL injury, was the only wrestler from the valley to win a semifinal match.
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski, right, tries to take down Adams City’s Daniel Long in the 157-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament in Denver. Chelewski lost 5-4, one of two one-point losses for Wildcat wrestlers in the semis.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, back, controls Manitou Springs’ Abbie Reeves on Friday night in the 130-pound semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Dare won an 11-2 major decision to advance into tonight’s final. Dare, who wasn’t able to wrestle last year at state because of an ACL injury, was the only wrestler from the valley to win a semifinal match.
Alyson McClaran
Fruita Monument's Geno Gallegos, left, tries to turn Eaglecrest's Adonias Cantu onto his back Friday during the 106-pound semifinal match at the state tournament in Denver. Gallegos lost 7-6.
District 51's Laylah Casto, right, during the 190-pound semfinals.
Olathe's Lynessia Duran, front, during the 235-pound semifinal match at state.
Palisade's Keyton Young, front, battles Pueblo County's Boden White on Friday in the 138-pound semifinals at the state tournament in Denver. Young lost 1-0.
Palisade's Keyton Young, left, battles Pueblo County's Boden White on Friday in the 138-pound semifinals at the state tournament in Denver. Young lost 1-0.
Palisade's Keyton Young, left, battles Pueblo County's Boden White on Friday in the 138-pound semifinals at the state tournament in Denver. Young lost 1-0.
Palisade's Keyton Young, top, battles Pueblo County's Boden White on Friday in the 138-pound semifinals at the state tournament in Denver. Young lost 1-0.
Palisade's Keyton Young, right, battles Pueblo County's Boden White on Friday in the 138-pound semifinals at the state tournament in Denver. Young lost 1-0.
Central's Devin Hickey walks off the mat Friday after losing his 165-pound semifinal match.
Central's Devin Hickey, front, is lifted off the ground by Adams City's Levi Deaguero on Friday in the 165-pound semifinal match at the state tournament in Denver.
DENVER — The second the final whistle sounded and the clock read double zeroes Friday night at Ball Arena, Mollie Dare went through the formalities of having her hand raised signaling victory and shook hands with the Manitou Springs girls wrestling coaches.
Once that was over, she zipped to Chad Dare and gave him a full, tight hug. The daughter/father, player/coach duo embraced and shared tears. Mollie had done it. Just over one year after tearing her ACL, the junior won her semifinal match in an 11-2 major decision to clinch a spot in the 130-pound title match today.
If Dare beats Timberly Martinez of Pomona tonight, she will be the first official state champion for the School District 51 Phoenix.
“I feel so excited,” Mollie Dare said, out of breath and with a tear-stained face. “My whole strategy this tournament is to feel excited that I get the opportunity to be here. That I have the opportunity to wrestle here. Because I didn’t have this opportunity last year. That’s what was going through my mind, just gratitude.”
Dare jumped to a 5-0 lead over Manitou’s Abbie Reeves after a takedown and three nearfalls in the first period. After two more nearfalls for Dare, Reeves scored a reversal, which the Fruita Monument junior reciprocated. Dare regained control of the match and added a takedown in the third as icing on the cake.
Dare tore her ACL as a sophomore and the rehab process ended just after the 2022 state tournament. Two weeks later, Dare was back on the mat competing. Those 12-plus months of emotion erupted when Mollie raced to Chad.
“That’s when I stopped being coach and I got to be dad,” Chad Dare said, fluttering his eyelashes to fight the tears. “It took a long time for her to get back. The amount of work she did through rehab — six times a week, three times a day — she’s in the gym three or four times a week and staying strong … She just hasn’t quit.”
Mollie and her friend Apollonia “Apple” Middleton, who was competing for a spot in the 135 third-place match Friday night, spent the summer in the wrestling room training against each other. Iron sharpens iron, and the offseason work produced two of Colorado’s top wrestlers in their respective weight classes.
After Mollie’s win, a crowd in the west stands at Ball Arena erupted. Kaylee Haynes, an assistant coach who won a title for Grand Junction before girls wrestling was sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association, marveled at how far Mollie and the sport had come.
“We spent every second of the summer in the gym wrestling and we sat it out with her when she had the knee injury. (She and Apple) are two top-ranked girls and they spent the entire summer wrestling. We knew this was attainable for them,” Haynes said. “I looked up and saw the entire section standing and cheering. That’s so amazing to have that, I would have given anything to have that. I wrestled at state but my state championship was at Broomfield High School.
”I feel like we’ve been overlooked. People know the Grand Junction name and they’re pondering, ‘Maybe we should watch out for that Junction girl.’ ”
Mollie won her first two bouts of the tournament with pins in 2 minutes, 51 seconds and 2:55. Now, she faces her biggest test yet.
Martinez is one of the many gritty grapplers to come from the Pomona wrestling factory. Martinez, a freshman, is 26-0 and her longest match at state ended with a pin in 75 seconds.
But all of that? That’s just outside noise to Dare. She’s living in the moment.
“The gratitude makes me wrestle a lot harder because knowing that I’m not here for the results and just to have fun, it helps me wrestle a lot better,” Mollie said.
Rough night for local wrestlers
Every other D51 wrestler in a semifinals match lost Friday night. Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski and Geno Gallegos both lost by one point and teammate True Tobiasson was pinned in 2:39. Central’s Devin Hickey was pinned in 2:49 and Palisade’s Keyton Young lost 1-0.
For regional wrestlers, Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez advanced to the 285 title match.