Weatherford College’s Ryne Rodriguez, above, highlights a strong pitching staff for the first-time Alpine Bank Junior College World Series qualifiers. Rodriguez is 10-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. Robin Villeneuve, below right, is the top hitter for the Coyotes and broke the program’s record for RBI and home runs this season. Joey Baran, bottom left, follows through on a swing during his team’s district championship win over New Mexico Junior College.
Weatherford College's Josh Zapata celebrates hitting a home run during his team's district win over New Mexico Junior College on May 15 in Weatherford, Texas. Zapata embodied the Coyotes' next man up approach on offense by going 1 for 2 with three RBI and walking twice.
Weatherford College’s Ryne Rodriguez, above, highlights a strong pitching staff for the first-time Alpine Bank Junior College World Series qualifiers. Rodriguez is 10-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. Robin Villeneuve, below right, is the top hitter for the Coyotes and broke the program’s record for RBI and home runs this season. Joey Baran, bottom left, follows through on a swing during his team’s district championship win over New Mexico Junior College.
Weatherford College's Cody Morse pitches in a game against Temple College on April 12 in Weatherford, Texas. Morse is one of the many pitchers who have helped the Coyotes make their first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Weatherford College’s Joey Baran follows through on a swing during his team’s district championship win over New Mexico Junior College on May 15 in Weatherford, Texas. The Coyotes are making their first-ever JUCO appearance.
Jeff Lightfoot was there when the Weatherford College (Texas) baseball program began about 20 years ago.
After so many seasons of coming close to qualifying for NJCAA baseball’s biggest stage, the Coyotes finally broke through are headed to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time.
“This is my wife and I’s hometown, so it was kind of a homecoming for me to come back and start the baseball program here,” Lightfoot said. “My son Cole is in his first year as an assistant and my nephew Canon is on the roster, but he had arm surgery and is not on the active roster … It’s a small-town atmosphere. We’re fortunate because we’re close to the Dallas-Fort Worth area so we have the best of both worlds.”
For Years, Weatherford would be within striking distance of coming Grand Junction but couldn’t pull through. In recent years, the Coyotes have been victims of the McClennan Community College machine. McLennan ended Weatherford’s season in 2022.
Fittingly, Weatherford clinched its first JUCO appearance on its home field.
“We had 19 guys go Division I last year and several Power 5 guys,” Lightfoot said. “At this level when you got a chance to be good and have a good program, you expect to rebuild and have a better team every year. I felt like on the mound we really had a chance to be special.
“I didn’t know what to expect offensively. We had some guys with power and we had some guys with speed and I knew we had the chance to be special but we were unproven.”
This year’s Coyotes (50-9) bring a stellar pitching staff and an 18-game winning streak to Suplizio Field.
Ryne Rodriguez, a lefty who is committed to play for the University of Mississippi, highlights the pitchers. He is 10-0 in 15 starts with a 1.24 ERA (seventh in Division I) and 94 strikeouts in 79⅔ innings.
Fellow pitcher Robert Fortenberry is also headed to Ole Miss. Fortenberry committed to Texas Christian University but representing the Hypno Toad wasn’t in his future after he suffered an injury and the subsequent recovery. The lefty has 77 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched with a 2.68 ERA and a 10-1 record with one save.
Lightfoot takes pride in his pitching, but his club needed more than just a bunch of good arms to push them over the hump.
“One of our goals on the year was to build some depth and we have,” Lightfoot said. “The recipe for success is clearly defined — you gotta pitch well, get good starting pitching and timely hitting. One of the reasons we’ve been so consistent is that we’ve had different pieces in the lineup that have stepped up at different times … And it hasn’t been the same guy every time.”
Robin Villeneuve is the premier batter. The Quebec native — one of three Canadians on the team — began his collegiate career as a pitcher before focusing on his hitting. Villeneuve mans first base and has a .397 average with 96 RBI and 24 home runs.
Villeneuve has also pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.
“He’s having a special, special year. He broke out school record for home runs and RBI,” Lightfoot said. “He came in as a two-way guy and his freshman year he was an All-Conference pitcher for us. When he came in the fall, we wanted him to focus on hitting and he has taken off with that.”
And though the Coyotes are first-timers to JUCO, Lightfoot has some championship pedigree. He won an NJCAA Division III championship with Eastfield College (Texas) prior to coming to Weatherford.
“I think our district tournament prepared us for this. Of course, it’s not how we expect it to be in Grand Junction. But it was pretty intense here with big crowds and big expectations, and the majority of guys here have played in big moments before. I expect them to rise to the occasion,” Lightfoot said. “We’re just honored to get the opportunity. From a coaching perspective, this is a dream come true.”