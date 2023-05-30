The fireworks nearly came a little early at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series on Monday night.

A few minutes prior to the official sunset time of 8:32 p.m. and well before complete darkness, Weatherford College (Texas) had College of Central Florida on the brink of mercy-rule victory, up by 11 runs headed to the bottom of the sixth inning. The Patriots were able to stave off the immediate loss with two runs in the frame, but the Coyotes eventually slammed the door shut with a 14-6 victory in seven innings.

