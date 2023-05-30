The Weatherford College baseball team celebrates with Kevin Duran, 3, after he hit a three-run home run in the Coyotes 14-6 win over the College of Central Florida on Monday. Central Florida is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. BELOW: Weatherford’s Robin Villeneuve races home to score in the first inning. Weatherford, in its first-ever Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, will face Blinn College in the winner’s bracket today. Central Florida will face elimination against Delgado Community College.
WCC 1B Robin Villeneuve running home in 1st inning to score a run
WCC RF Garrett McLaughlin HR swiing in first inning
WCC RF Garrett McLaughlin crossing home plate after HR in first inning
WCC team waiting for Garrett McLaughlin after HR in 1st inning
WCC LF Dayton Tockey HR in the 1st inning heading home.
WCC Pitcher Robert Fortenberry left early (possible injury)
WCC P (reliever) Davin Ronquist Side arm delivery
WCC SS Chase Pendley goes deep to make a play
WCC CF Kevin Duran heading home after hitting 3 run HR
CFCC LF Kainen Jorge with a single 2nd inning
CFCC RF Thad Ector with a single in the 2nd inning
CFCC C Cole Bullen
CFCC Picher Andrew Herrmann
CFCC 1B Juan Correa HR
CFCC 1B Juan Correa heading home after long HR
CFCC 1B Juan Correa greeted by teammates at home plate.
The fireworks nearly came a little early at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series on Monday night.
A few minutes prior to the official sunset time of 8:32 p.m. and well before complete darkness, Weatherford College (Texas) had College of Central Florida on the brink of mercy-rule victory, up by 11 runs headed to the bottom of the sixth inning. The Patriots were able to stave off the immediate loss with two runs in the frame, but the Coyotes eventually slammed the door shut with a 14-6 victory in seven innings.