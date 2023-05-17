Keep an eye out for some Coyotes roaming around town.
The Coyotes from Weatherford College (Texas) staved off a late rally Monday night from New Mexico Junior College in a 15-13 victory to win the Southwest District and earn their first berth to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The Coyotes beat Midland College 9-5 in their first District game before knocking off New Mexico 8-5. That sent the Thunderbirds into a matchup with Midland, which they won.
Weatherford never trailed Monday, unlike the first game, but it got tight. Weatherford jumped to a 6-0 advantage after three innings and led 10-1 after four. The teams traded punches through the seventh. Up 15-8 in the top of the ninth, Weatherford allowed five runs before pulling away for the win.
The Coyotes (50-9) are riding an 18-game winning streak.
Andrew College (Georgia) is one win away from its first JUCO appearance.
The Tigers (33-22) can win the Appalachian District today with a victory over Chattanooga State Community College (Tennessee). Andrew won the first game Tuesday by a score of 10-2.
If Chattanooga (44-11) wins today, then a winner-take-all game will be played Thursday. Chattanooga last made the JUCO World Series in 2010, which was its first appearance.
Blinn College (Texas) and Paris Junior College (Texas) face off today in the first game of the Mid-South District tournament.
The first game was supposed to be played on Monday but moved stadiums because of rain in the area.
Paris (38-18) hasn’t made the World Series since 1966 and Blinn (42-13) was last in Grand Junction in 2014.