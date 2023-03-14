Lucas Weaver threw a no-hitter Monday night to lead Fruita Monument to a 5-0 victory over Loveland at Suplizio Field.
Weaver was nearly perfect, walking only two and striking out four.
Lucas Weaver threw a no-hitter Monday night to lead Fruita Monument to a 5-0 victory over Loveland at Suplizio Field.
Weaver was nearly perfect, walking only two and striking out four.
Kolton Hicks went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run, and drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who scored four runs in the fourth inning and added another in the fifth.
Hunter Smolinski and Weaver also doubled for Fruita.
Girls Golf
Mountain Vista dominated the Chipeta Kick Off Classic girls golf tournament, placing four players in the top six to win the team title with a score of 201, 25 strokes ahead of second-place Durango.
With the players enjoying blue skies early in the season at Chipeta Golf Course, Battle Mountain’s Tatum Vickers had one of the highlights of the round.
The junior carded a hole in one on No. 3, a 109-yard par-3. She finished her round at 100.
Kaitlyn Grommeck of Steamboat Springs and Abby Aeschleman of Mountain Vista tied for medalist honors at 64.
Cierra Noetzelmann of Fruita Monument carded a 75 to lead District 51 golfers, with Palisade’s Ally Seriani one stroke back at 76.
The Bulldogs got for a 79 from Jadyn Mullaney and an 88 from Shea Satterfield to place third with a team score of 243. Fruita’s Jocelyn Cutshall also shot an 88, with Kyley King and Palisade’s Kenzie Rewold shooting 89.
Fruita Monument was fourth with a 244, followed by Montrose at 250.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:10 AM
Sunset: 07:19:26 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:27:36 AM
Sunset: 07:20:27 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:26:02 AM
Sunset: 07:21:27 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM
Sunset: 07:22:27 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM
Sunset: 07:23:28 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM
Sunset: 07:24:28 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM
Sunset: 07:25:27 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.