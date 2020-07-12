On the long list of what-ifs surrounding sports in the upcoming school year is “what if games are played without, or with limited, fans attending?”
Families, friends and fans all want to watch games, but if the COVID-19 pandemic forces state associations and conferences to limit numbers in the stands, both Colorado Mesa and School District 51 have some alternatives.
Fans can watch all home CMU games online for free because of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s partnership with Stretch Live streaming video. CMU’s mass communications department has a crew of students who film and produce all home games.
Most road games, especially within the conference, are also on Stretch, and other conferences have similar streaming options, although some are subscription services.
All four District 51 high schools have streaming devices in their gyms and basketball games last season were part of the National Federation of High Schools’ streaming subscription service, using Pixellot automated streaming production units.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain took advantage of a buy one-get one free promotion last fall, and has one unit ready to be installed at Stocker Stadium in time for this fall football season.
“We thought we (would stream football) with everything going on,” he said.
Last week, the NFHS sent word to state associations that it was offering up to two free streaming production units for schools that don’t have the production capability to stream games, one for indoor events, one for outdoor events.
Cain said he would look into the offer, unsure if the four District 51 schools would be eligible to receive free units because they already have one. If they can, he’d take advantage of it so more sports could be added to the streaming menu.
“Maybe we put one on the baseball side at Suplizio, we can look at some options for that,” Cain said. “It’s pretty neat.”
He’d have to talk with Colorado Mesa’s administration about the possibility of installing a device at the Mavs’ soccer/lacrosse stadium used by the high school teams.
The NFHS (nfhsnetwork.com) is offering an annual subscription of $69.99, with a monthly pass $10.99. A portion of the price goes to the school of the subscriber’s choice, and the NFHS has announced schools will receive a larger percentage this coming year to help offset budgetary losses.
Both the NFHS and Stretch formats can be streamed through web browsers or on mobile device apps.
The issue of allowing fans at games hasn’t been discussed within the district yet, Cain said, because of the biggest what-if on the athletics list.
“We haven’t because we don’t know if we’re even going to have a season,” he said. “We’re waiting for our association to give us some guidelines.”
Word about the impending fall season at both the high school and college level should be coming later this month.
The RMAC Presidents Council has set July 17 as the date “by which decisions will be made concerning any COVID-19 related modifications to the RMAC’s Fall sports schedule,” the conference announced last week. The RMAC added it wanted to “provide clarity to our student-athletes as far in advance of the start of the fall semester as possible.”
Both the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences announced Friday they will play in-conference games only this fall, which could prompt conferences at every level to follow suit. In football, Colorado Mesa has only one nonconference game, the season opener at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, which is in the Kansas City metro area.
At the high school level, New Mexico’s state association announced a plan Friday to move contact sports — football and soccer — to spring. The superintendent of a school district in Dallas said he doubted whether football in Texas could be played in the fall. Utah’s state association last week voted to resume all sports in the fall.
The Colorado High School Activities Association is awaiting word from state officials on its plan to play this fall.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green spent part of Tuesday fielding questions on her Twitter account, urging patience.
A plan to move forward with fall sports has been submitted, but CHSAA has not received approval or feedback from state government or health officials. Her hope is that all sports can be played without shifting seasons.
“We are extremely optimistic about the collaborative direction of discussions,” Blanford-Green wrote in response to a question about when she would know about the status of fall sports. She hopes to receive word in mid-July, but noted that CHSAA isn’t the only organization submitting plans to the state.
“I reiterate the word ‘patience,’ we have some challenges but we are moving.” That was followed by a fingers-crossed emoji.