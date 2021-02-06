After the first full week of the high school wrestling season, teams and individual are already making moves in weight classes, trying to find the best fit for this shortened 2021 season.
For Western Slope wrestlers, there are three ranked at No. 1, four at No. 2 and seven at No. 3.
The bulk of the higher-ranked area wrestlers are in Class 2A, including all three at No. 1.
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument, which had a big dual win over Grand Junction earlier this week, has three wrestlers ranked after the first week.
Senior Espin Hernandez remains sixth at 220. He missed most of last season after a shoulder injury at the Warrior Classic sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Tyler Archuleta, a sophomore, is ranked seventh at 126, and Geno Gallegos, another sophomore, is ranked eighth at 106 pounds.
Grand Junction also has three wrestlers ranked, including a returning champion.
Kieran Thompson remained ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds. Last season as a junior, he won the 132-pound title.
The top-ranked wrestler at 145 is Daniel Cardenas of Pomona, a two-time state champion. Ponderosa’s Jaron Mahler, who finished second to Thompson last year, moved up a weight class and out of the 145-pound division after the first week.
Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba moved up one spot to No. 6 at 120 pounds and Cale Moore is ranked No. 11 at 152 pounds.
Hernandez and Thompson are both ranked No. 1 in their respective regions.
CLASS 4A
Palisade has three wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight classes.
The Bulldogs made a switch from the preseason with Judah Guajardo moving up to 132, where he’s ranked No. 3. He placed third as a sophomore at 120 last year. Jacob Lee moved down and is now ranked No. 8 at 126. Junior Franklin Barks, a state qualifier as a freshman, is ranked No. 10 at 152.
Even with Guajardo’s move, the 126-pound division remains highly competitive.
Davian Sandoval of Central remains No. 2 at 126 behind Boden White of Pueblo County, who finished second at 120 last year. Both wrestlers will compete in the same regional tournament.
Central’s Jason Pollard moved up to 152 and is ranked No. 5.
Three Montrose wrestlers are ranked in the top 5: Raul Martinez (120) is No. 3, Brandon Van Nooten (220) is No. 4 and Kamron Algeria is No. 5 at 120.
CLASS 3A
Delta and Rifle have three wrestlers each in the top 8 headed into the second week.
Delta’s highest-ranked wrestler is Ben Koch at No. 3 at 120. Eli Miramontes (220) is ranked No. 7 and Jeffery Griffith (182) at No. 8.
Rifle has Bryce Rowley (138) and Alex Guardardo (195) both ranked No. 5, and Hunter Bercher (132) at No. 6.
Grand Valley’s highest-ranked wrestler is Hayden Grice, No. 3 at heavyweight.
CLASS 2A
Cedaredge is ranked fourth, Meeker 7th and Hotchkiss No. 8 in the team standings.
After the first full week of competition, there are three area 2A wrestlers ranked No. 1.
Anthony Miller of Paonia moved up to the top spot at 220 pounds, and Hotchkiss’ Traycer Hall (160) and Justin Mattison (170) are both ranked No. 1.
In one early season development, Cedaredge senior Trey Geyer moved up a weight class and is now ranked No. 3 at 132.
Lyon’s Oran Huff, who beat Geyer is last year’s 126-pound final, is ranked No. 1 at 132. Both are going for a third state title as seniors this year.
Michael Antonio of Rye, who won the title at 120 last year, is ranked No. 2 at 132.
Geyer and Huff will be in the same regional tournament.
Cedaredge’s Lane Hunsberger dropped to No. 2 at 120 behind Wray’s Brady Collins, who was the 106-pound champion last year. Hunsberger finished second at 113 in 2020.
Ty Walk of Cedaredge is ranked No. 3 at 170.
Other top-five ranked 2A wrestlers are Robert Cochran (126) at No. 4 for Hotchkiss, Rangely’s Zane Varner is ranked No. 5 at 152, and three Meeker wrestlers: Colby Clatterbaugh (195) at No.2, Kelton Turner (160) at No. 3 and Trae Kennedy (113) at No. 4.
This year’s shortened season will only have two wrestlers from each regional tournament qualify in each classification for state, which will only have an eight-person bracket. The state tournament will be held in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
The regional tournaments are March 5-6 with state the next weekend.