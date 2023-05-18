Just when Michael Wells thought he was out, Fruita Monument pulled him back in.
Wells is the new Fruita boys basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday. He was previously the coach of the girls team for nine seasons.
Wells coached his daughters Kenzie and Kylie and left after the latter graduated last year to watch his son, Jhett, who plays for the boys team.
Wells takes over for Jake Higuera, who coached the team for two seasons and left the job in April over public disagreements with administrators and local referees. Wells is the program’s fourth coach since 2016.
“It’s certainly not somewhere I saw myself. I was quite enjoying myself being dad and doing some more fishing,” Wells said Wednesday. “It’s a phenomenal group of kids and parents, and I can put my stamp on this program. They had a tumultuous offseason and have some turnover. I want to bring stability to it. The program and the kids have been through a lot, and I think everyone wants to turn the page and get back to basketball.”
Wells was an assistant with the Colorado Mesa women’s team before taking over the Fruita girls program. He was known for running his teams similar to that of a college and emphasizing structure and fundamentals on and off the court.
His defensive-minded squads won six Southwestern League championships, made the Sweet 16 seven times and the Great Eight twice. Wells was selected the SWL Coach of the Year six times.
Wells was content with retiring after Kylie graduated but was approached for the job after Higuera left.
“I love Fruita and (principal) Todd McClaskey called me and he said, ‘Fruita needs ya,’ ” Wells said. “... Just because of what we’ve accomplished in the past on the girls side doesn’t mean a lot coming into the boys side. We gotta work for it going forward.”
Wells talked it over with his wife and Jhett before taking the job. Wells said Jhett was excited to join his sisters in being coached by his dad. On the flip side, Wells said Jhett is committed to becoming his own player and not being in Kenzie and Kylie’s shadows.
Jhett is one of the many talented players returning to the Wildcats.
Their starting backcourt boasts Max Orchard and Austin Reed, who are adept on defense, passing and scoring. Jhett came off the bench as a freshman but quickly established himself as a lethal shooter from distance. Highlighting the frontcourt is Daniel Thomason, who figures to be stronger, a better shooter, and will have plenty of dunks to show off as a junior.
Wells was enamored with the boys team’s athleticism while watching from the stands last season and marveled at their ability to make tough shots.
“I think I have a different perspective on how I approach the game. I know in the past they’ve been a little more free on the court,” Wells said. “I have a tendency to be more fundamental and structured. I would think, ‘How good would these guys be if they took open shots?’ ”
The Wildcats went 21-3 last season and won the SWL for the first time in four years.
Higuera, who also had successful runs with De Beque and Grand Valley high schools, said publicly he left over disputes with administrators and referees. The feud, especially with the latter group, reached another level after an assistant was suspended for calling out referees by name in a tweet after a loss to Grand Junction.
Wells said he’s excited to help the program turn to a new page in its story.
“I’m going to learn with them as they learn with me. In terms of core philosophy, that’s not negotiable between girls and boys. I’ve been told I run a tight ship and that won’t change,” Wells said. “... Kids want to learn, they’re eager to learn new systems and new things. I’ve seen these kids willing to run through a wall. They deserve someone who will challenge them, push them, and give them opportunities.”
