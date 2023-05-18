030320-FruitaGirlsHoops5-CPT
Buy Now

Michael Wells, center, speaks to the Fruita Monument girls basketball team in 2020. Wells was hired by the school on Wednesday to be its new boys basketball coach.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Just when Michael Wells thought he was out, Fruita Monument pulled him back in.

Wells is the new Fruita boys basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday. He was previously the coach of the girls team for nine seasons.