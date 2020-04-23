MacKenzie Wells loves the support teams get from small towns, so playing her final two years of college volleyball in Livingston, Alabama, is just the right fit.
“It’s a pretty small town, about 3,400, and I was really set on a good community vibe and I think I’ll definitely get that there,” she said of her decision to sign with the University of West Alabama. “They’re very supportive. NJC (Northeastern Junior College) was pretty small up in Sterling, kind of in the middle of nowhere, but we had great community support and that was one of my favorite things about NJC.”
The Fruita Monument graduate was an all-region libero for the Plainsmen, who qualified for the NJCAA Division I national tournament each of her two seasons.
West Alabama was 10-22 last season, only 4-12 in the Gulf South Conference, but Wells is eager for a new challenge.
“They’re in a really tough division, play a ton of ranked schools,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really cool to be challenged in that way. There’s a lot of room for growth, which is important volleyball-wise, and as a person there’s a lot of room for growth, too.”
She plans to study exercise science, with an emphasis on the science, which she hopes will allow her to enter a diagnostic medical sonography program, another two years of school.
Until she can leave for Alabama, she’s finishing her associate’s degree online and working out at home.
“It’s definitely challenging,” she said. “I’ve been going on runs in the morning with my sister (Kylie, a sophomore at Fruita) and we recently started doing some of Dan Linsacum’s program, his exercises. Just trying to do a lot of body weight stuff and speed and agility because obviously I don’t have access to a lot of weights right now. I’m just trying to stay in shape and keep the muscle on.”
Derrieux transferring
Drew Derrieux will have his degree from Colorado Mesa by the end of the summer, graduating in three years.
The former Grand Junction High School guard has played sparingly at CMU the past two years, so he’s decided to transfer to University of the Southwest, an NAIA program, where he’ll get his master’s degree and have a better opportunity to play.
“I have no hard feelings for Coach (Mike) DeGeorge or any of the coaching staff,” Derrieux said. “They took me in when they didn’t have to. I’m super thankful for my time here; we won an RMAC championship. It’s been the best two years of my basketball career.”
He’ll graduate with a degree in sports management, with a minor in business administration, and plans to get his master’s in sports management at Southwest, located in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Southwest’s coach, Cory Hitchcock, saw Derrieux’s name in the NCAA transfer portal and quickly called the 6-foot-2 combo guard. Hitchcock is the former boys basketball coach at Glenwood Springs High School and coached against Derrieux and the Tigers.
Derrieux was the Southwestern League player of the year his senior year, averaging 18.6 points a game, then went to William Woods (Missouri), where he redshirted. He transferred to CMU when DeGeorge was hired, but has played in only 19 games, averaging 2.5 minutes, and scoring 14 points.
“I understand why I didn’t see the court,” Derrieux said. “I was a little frustrated but I totally understand it. I’m excited for this, an opportunity to finish my master’s. Just getting grad school paid for is an opportunity that’s hard to pass up, a great combination of school and basketball.”
CMU volleyball signings
CMU signed three more players, one of whom will play both indoor and beach volleyball.
Hahni Johnson, a 5-foot-9 setter from Anchorage, Alaska, plans to play for both programs. She was the state’s Gatorade player of the year as a junior and senior at Diamond High School.
Caroline Pung is a 6-1 middle blocker from Chatfield High School and will give CMU’s indoor team some needed size and depth after the Mavericks lost both of their All-American middle blockers this season. She was an All-Jeffco first-team player and an honorable mention all-state player as a senior.
Rianne Brown will focus on beach volleyball. The 5-6 defender/utility player from Pleasant View, Utah, was the Utah defender of the year playing for the RPM Sand club team.