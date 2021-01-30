Kylie Wells was cleared from quarantine Friday morning, and as soon as she got the OK, she and her mother hopped in the car and drove to Greeley.
She arrived just before game time, her father and coach, Michael Wells said, and sparked the Wildcats to a 43-21 victory over Greeley Central. Michael Wells said Kylie was notified Wednesday morning that she had been exposed to the coronavirus, was immediately tested and quarantined, and cleared once she received a negative result.
Kylie Wells, the only returning starter for the Wildcats, scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter, when Fruita Monument (2-0) took control of the game, outscoring Greeley Central 12-4 in the quarter and 23-6 in the second half. Ava Johnson and Megan Wooley scored seven each for Fruita.
Boys Basketball
Junior Skylar Johnson scored 15 points and Fruita Monument jumped to a 33-22 lead after three quarters, but the Wildcats were outscored 24-6 in the fourth quarter in a 46-39 loss at Greeley Central.
Jayse Jessup scored seven points and Peyton Mack and Cole Savage both added six for Fruita (1-1).
De Beque 71, Plateau Valley 31: Wes Ryan started his senior season in style for the No. 2 team in Class 1A, scoring 37 points as the Dragons cruised.
Logan Wingfield added 16 points and Jaden Jordan scored 13.
Wrestling
Kieran Thompson (No. 2 at 145 pounds in Class 5A) and Andrew Leyba (No. 7 at 120) both won their matches, but Grand Junction couldn’t keep pace with No. 2 Ponderosa on the road.
Thompson didn’t face Jaron Mahler, who he lost to twice in the regular season last year before beating him in the state championship match at 132, instead beating Jacob Hinkle 6-2. Mahler, ranked third at 145, earned a 13-4 major decision over Grand Junction’s Cale Moore at 152.
Leyba pinned Jacob Myers, No. 5 at 113, in the second period. Zach Johnson earned the Tigers’ other victory, pinning Joshua Richardson in the second period at 182.