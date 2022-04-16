Kylie Wells, 13, center, keeps up with teammate Molly Younker, 22, as she takes the ball down the field during a game against Durango that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
The Wildcats embrace each other after a win against Durango at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Fruita Monument's Molly Younker, 22, takes control of the ball during a game against Durango that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
MCKENZIE LANGE
Fruita Monument's Maci Maynard, 19, throws the ball in from the sideline during a game against Durango that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
MCKENZIE LANGE
Fruita Monument's Kylah Celayeta, 14, battles for the ball against a Durango player in a game that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
MCKENZIE LANGE
Kylie Wells, 13, center, keeps up with teammate Molly Younker, 22, as she takes the ball down the field during a game against Durango that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
MCKENZIE LANGE
Fruita Monument's Regan Dare, 6, battles for the ball against Durango defense in a game that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
MCKENZIE LANGE
Fruita Monument's Ciara Leon, 16, takes control of the ball during a game against Durango that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
MCKENZIE LANGE
Fruita Monument's Olivia Stoffel, 2, performs a corner kick during a game against Durango that resulted in a Wildcat win at Canyon View Park on Friday, April 15
At the hands of the Fruita Monument girls’ soccer team, Durango’s undefeated record is no more.
The Wildcats defeated the Class 4A seventh-ranked Demons 4-1 on Friday at Canyon View Park.
“Not taking anything away from Durango, but I’m not surprised by that score,” said Fruita coach Ethan Johnson, whose Wildcats (7-1, 4-0 Southwestern League) are ranked 17th in Colorado 5A.
Durango (9-1, 4-1 SWL) had only given up three goals all season.
But senior forward Kylie Wells and junior defender Kylah Celayeta both scored in the first half to give Fruita a 2-0 lead.
It was an uncharacteristic night for Durango captain goalkeeper Jocelyn Feir, who had recorded six shutouts on the season.
Durango rediscovered some momentum at the start of the second half. After failing to control possession for the majority of the first half, the Demons emerged from the break ready to turn the tide. Sophomore forward Sarah Somrak weaved through multiple defenders to score minutes into the second half to cut the Wildcat lead to 2-1.
“We lost a little of that sharpness,” Johnson said.
And while Fruita’s defense gradually regained composure, Durango’s offense fell flat.
Even Mason Rowland, Durango’s standout midfielder and the SWL's top goal scorer, was silenced by the hard-nosed Fruita defense.
“We defended very well. Our backs look for simple, smart passes, and it goes up from there. Our midfield does the same, our forwards do the same. We played a great possession game,” Johnson said.
In what was a physical game for both squads, it was Fruita’s scorers who shined brightest.
Wells led the charge with two goals, the second of which dashed all hopes Durango had of remaining perfect.
In addition to Celayeta and Wells, junior Sophie Howe delivered her second goal of the season in the final minutes to put the exclamation point on a statement win for the Wildcats
Johnson knows just how big a win it was for a Fruita team eyeing a deep run in the state playoffs.
“This is huge. We’re not just a first-round team. We want to be, at least, a second- or third-round team. That’s the belief and I think the girls have really bought into it,” Johnson said.