It’s rare for a freshman to make the Fruita Monument High School girls soccer team, so Ethan Johnson already knew Kylie Wells was unique when he first met her four years ago.
But the more he got to know her, the more he realized just how different Wells was.
“We had some pretty good forwards and Kylie was, in my mind, a pretty strong freshman but I wasn’t sure how many minutes she would get,” Johnson said. “But a few games in, it was clear she was different. Being able to simply make the team as a freshman doesn’t happen often.”
Now a senior, Wells can probably count on one hand how many games she has left with Fruita Monument. And it’s been a memorable ride for the Colorado Mesa-commit.
On the field, Wells sees the field better than most and can either fit a pass into a tight window to set up an assist or pass a teammate open. Off the field, Wells leads by example with a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. Those qualities have made her integral to Fruita’s success over the past four seasons.
“I looked up those older kids and just learned what I could that first year. I was just trying to take in everything, learn a lot and improve my game,” Wells said. “It took a while to gain the confidence that I belonged there but I got it eventually, and the older kids were super encouraging, too.”
Wells made it clear that she belonged not long into her freshman season.
Fruita went on the road against Durango looking for a season sweep of the Demons. Fruita was struggling to get anything going so Johnson sent Wells in to provide a spark.
“Our junior and senior forwards weren’t really clicking and so I put Kylie in and her first touch on the ball was a goal,” Johnson recalled. “That sparked something in those older players’ minds like, ‘Oh shoot, we gotta step it up, this little freshman is gonna take my minutes.’ ”
No one was going to stand in Wells’ way for minutes. After losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells has become a centerpiece for Fruita.
Wells prefers to let her teammates do the scoring but she’s more than capable of rising to the occasion. She had a team-high 12 goals last season, eight this year and 22 in her career. Wells also leads the Wildcats (13-2, 8-0 Southwestern League) in assists with 10.
Wells assumed a leadership role because one was needed, Johnson said, and she began to teach the younger players what it meant to play Fruita Monument soccer.
“I have always wanted to grow into a leadership role. I think I have done an OK job, there’s always room for improvement,” Wells said.
Wells was also a good basketball player at Fruita but the pitch has always been her home.
“The joy that I find in this is greater than in any other sport. I love the freedom you have in soccer and the creativity” Wells said. “And my teammates are amazing. They help this become more joyful.”
Her teammates feel the same way.
Malia Wright has been Wells’ teammate and friend since they were little kids.
“She is a welcoming, humble, and a great person to be around,” Wright said. “She’s always trying to encourage everyone and lift them up. We all have tough games and she’s there to say, ‘Keep your head up.’ ”
Wells’ senior season is in its third act as the Wildcats get ready for the playoffs. And as the curtain is closing, Wells can’t help but be appreciative of the whole experience.
“My time here has meant so much,” she said. “It’s bittersweet that it’s coming to an end but I’m so grateful for all of the opportunities I have had through this program and I’m really excited for my future.”