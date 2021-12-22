Western Slope wrestlers make plenty of appearances on the Week 3 On the Mat rankings.
Eight wrestlers are ranked in the top four of weight classes, including five from District 51. The rankings were released in Dec. 17, before the Warrior Classic.
For Central, Devin Hickey (21-4) is ranked fourth in the 160-pound class and Javian Hernandez (11-5) is fourth at 220. At the Warrior, Hickey finished third at 160 when he beat Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample in a 6-4 sudden victory. Hernandez lost both of his matches at the Warrior.
Geno Gallegos (16-2) is the lone Fruita wrestler to make a top four. Gallegos finished second at 113 in the Warrior, losing 8-4 to Grand Valley’s Tegan Jacobs the championship.
Palisade’s Judah Guajardo is ranked fourth at 138. Guajardo (7-2) did not wrestle at the Warrior, but did secure four pins at the Maverick Duals on Dec. 4.
Andrew Leyba was also the only wrestler representing Grand Junction in a top four, landing at third in the 126-pound class. Leyba (15-0) won his bracket at the Warrior by pinning Anthony Duran of Moffat County in four minutes, 53 seconds.
Meanwhile, Hayden Grice (4-2) landed at third in the 285-pound class for Grand Valley. Grice did not wrestle at the Warrior because he suffered an injury in the title match of the Panther Invitational in Delta on Dec. 11.
Of all Western Slope wrestlers and schools, Cedaredge made the biggest mark on the rankings. Tel Geyer (106) and Lane Hunsberger (132) earned the top spots in their class.
Geyer (18-2) cruised to the finals of his bracket at the Warrior before being pinned by Broomfield’s Cody Tanner in one minute, 34 seconds. Reigning state champion Hunsberger (20-0) beat Tommy Thomas of Severance in the finals of their bracket at the Warrior.
As a team, Cedaredge is ranked No. 3 in the class 2A rankings.