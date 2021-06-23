A pair of Palisade High School athletes will be a little busier this weekend than first anticipated.
At the state track and field championships, which begin Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, the Bulldogs’ Alexis Chelle and Donovan Kemp will have more races to run than they thought.
Chelle had qualified in the 800-meter run with the 15th-best time in Class 4A. The recent graduate will also run in the 1,600 and 3,200 race as well. Chelle’s time in the 1,600 was 19th and in the 3,200 it was 22nd, but with some of the runners ranked in front of her concentrating on other events, she is now entered in both races.
Kemp qualified in the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump. Tuesday, Kemp added the 400 dash to his state track schedule as, like with Chelle, runners in front of him decided to focus on other events.
A pair of Western Slope hurdlers enter the state meet with some of the fastest times in the events. Hotchkiss’ Blaine Peebles has the fastest time in Class 2A in the 300 hurdles and is ranked second in the 110. Cedaredge’s Megan Jenkins is ranked second in both the 100 and 300.
In Class 3A, Delta’s Keely Porter enters the state meet with a chance to make the podium in both the shot put and the discus. Porter has the second-best mark in the shot put and the fourth-best mark in the discus.