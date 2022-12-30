Quick, blink your eyes.
That’s about how close Justin Blanton was to winning three titles at the state track meet in Lakewood in May. Instead, the now-graduated Central Warrior settled for winning two.
Blanton won the Class 4A 200- and 400-meter dashes and placed an oh-so-close second to Erie’s Blake Barnett in the 100. That loss helped Blanton defend his 400 title by crossing the finish line in 47.68 seconds, less than one second from a state meet record. In the 200, Blanton clocked in at 21.99.
But he wasn’t the only District 51 athlete to wow at Jeffco Stadium.
As a freshman, Fruita Monument’s Daniel Thomason one-upped every high jumper in 5A. Thomason cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to win the state title.
He and his coach, Sarah Cerrone, had modest expectations for him in the event. While she and Thomason knew what he could achieve, they were pleasantly surprised with the performance.
“I wasn’t expecting to win it. It hasn’t set in, I can’t really believe that I actually did it,” Thomason said after the victory. “My previous best was 6-2. I don’t think I did anything different, I think it’s just the atmosphere that got me hyped.”
Another freshman won a high jump title — De Beque’s Scottie Vines in 2A.
Vines cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches which he and coach Melissa Rigsby referred to as an “off day” for him.
Fellow Dragon Trevor Lewis also won state titles in the 400 and 800.
Cedaredge also had a banner day at the meet, winning the overall state championship for the second straight year.
Kylee Terry won titles in the 400 and 200 dashes, and was a member of the 4x400 relay championship team.
Jessica Black, a freshman, won the 800 in 2A with in 2:17.79 and the 1,600 in 5:08.94. Her 800 time was nearly seven seconds faster than second place.
“I have really high standards for myself,” she said after her 800 win. “Personally, I’m going to expect more from myself. I don’t have a lot of experience in track. This is my first full season and even then, I split my time between soccer.”
Nucla’s Lisa Sutherland rounded out regional winners with a win in the 100 hurdles.
But no showing was as dominant at state as Mother Nature’s.
The meet was postponed one day because of a snowstorm hitting the Denver metro area much earlier than expected.
That gave athletes and coaches a snow day in May. The Fruita Monument team wandered the Colorado Mills Mall with other teams, while others saw family in the area.
Bear Creek High School opened its doors so athletes could also get workouts in.
“I asked kids to name a positive from this and one kid said that you get an extra day to rest. For the seniors, they get an extra day for their last high school trip,” said Central coach Ted Leblow.
