This week in football was a mixed bag for the smaller Western Slope schools, with some turning in hard-fought wins while others struggled against tough competition.
Class 2A
Grand Valley 14, Cedaredge 13: Grand Valley outlasted Cedaredge at home on Friday night.
The teams played three quarters of scoreless football before finally the breaking the scoreless tie in the fourth.
The Cardinals (2-0) ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Horner scored from one yard out and Jordan Cedeno also scored. Quarterback Steven Hicks was 8 for 12 for 119 yards and ran for a team-high 72 yards. Colton Clark had 66 yards and Cedeno had 56.
Jacob Doyle had 14 tackles, and Horner and Jeremy Rigaard each had an interception.
Cedaredge fell to 1-1.
Delta 2, Eagle Valley 0 (forfeit): Eagle Valley (0-2) forfeited its game against Delta (2-0), which was scheduled for Friday. The game was canceled because Eagle Valley was hit with a non-COVID virus that affected the entire school, including the athletes, according to Delta coach Ben Johnson.
Rifle 33, Montezuma-Cortez 26: The Bears won their season opener at home on Friday.
Class 1A
Limon 42, Meeker 14: The Cowboys (1-1) were shut out by the Badgers (2-0) through three quarters before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth.
Center 55, Olathe 0: The Pirates (0-2) were shut out on the road against the Vikings (1-1).
8-Man
Dove Creek 60, Rangely 2: The Panthers (0-2) trailed by 44 points at halftime to the Bulldogs (2-0) before notching a safety with about a minute to go in the third quarter.
Hayden 58, Plateau Valley 12: The Cowboys (0-2) dropped their home opener to the Tigers (1-0). Dalton Crites caught a touchdown pass from Parker Richardson and Jackson Bevan caught a touchdown pass from Colter Ralston for Plateau Valley.