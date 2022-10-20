The high school football season is in its last act and plenty of teams on the Western Slope are poised to make the playoffs.
Out of the four School District 51 teams, two would make the postseason if it started today according to the latest Colorado High School Activities Association RPI rankings.
The RPI ranks teams based on a formula that includes winning percentage, opponent winning percentage and opponent’s opponent winning percentage.
In 4A, Fruita Monument (6-2) is No. 9. The Wildcats have statement wins over Montrose and Skyline, and nearly beat 5A’s Grandview. They visit No. 3 Broomfield (8-0) on Friday for their biggest test of the season.
Central (3-5) is currently No. 22. The Warriors are coming off a 55-6 beatdown of Greeley Central last week that helped them secure a spot in the top 24 this week. They’ll need to continue that momentum in a home game today against No. 15 Skyline (4-4) if they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Grand Junction (1-7) is No. 36.
In 3A, which has a 16-team playoff field, Palisade (2-5) is just on the outside at No. 17. The Bulldogs have had a down season and face No. 2 Durango (6-1) on Oct. 29.
Classes 2A, 1A, 8-Man and 6-Man also have 16-team playoff fields
Class 4A
Elsewhere in 4A, Montrose (6-2) is sitting at No. 8. The Red Hawks have rattled off six wins since an 0-2 start and visit No. 7 Mesa Ridge (6-2) today.
Class 2A
Delta (7-0) is No. 2 and is 0.002 points behind No. 1 The Classical Academy (7-0). The Panthers have shut out three of their past four opponents and visit No. 34 Bayfield (0-7) on Friday.
No. 13 Rifle (3-4) hosts No. 24 Grand Valley (4-3) on Friday.
Class 1A
Meeker (4-3) is No. 9 and ends its season on Oct. 28 against No. 37 Olathe (0-7).
North Fork (3-3) is just on the bubble at No. 17. The Miners host No. 8 Gunnison (6-2) on Friday.
Cedaredge (3-4) is No. 26 after three-straight losses. The Bruins visit No. 27 Roaring Fork (2-5) today.
CLass A 8-man
No. 27 Rangely (2-5) and No. 28 Plateau Valley (2-5) are likely out of playoff contention, barring late-season surges. The Panthers host No. 36 Soroco (2-5) on Friday and the Cowboys face No. 22 Elbert (4-4) on Saturday.