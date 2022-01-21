The prep wrestling community statewide has banded together to help wrestling families affected by the Dec. 30 wildfire in Boulder County.
Two wrestling singlets are being shipped across the nation to get the signatures of the 24 four-time Colorado champions. They are part of an ongoing auction to raise funds.
The singlets made their way to Grand Junction on Wednesday and were signed by two of the champions in the area — Dale Stryker and Mikael Smith.
“I just feel bad for those people losing their homes. I just wanted to help out in any way,” Stryker said.
Signing the singlets was a small way for Stryker and Smith to show support for the fire victims.
“It’s just a good cause. Guys are trying to make a bunch of money for families that got devastated by those fires. If that’s a little bit that I have to do, to help out in that sense, you gotta do it. You gotta pay it forward,” Smith said.
Check donations can be made out to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Colorado Chapter and specify for fire victims. The mailing address is P.O. box 829, Norwood, 81423. Contributions are tax deductible. For information on the auction, call 303-898-9759.
After signing the singlet for the auction, Stryker and Smith reminisced about their journey’s into one of Colorado’s most exclusive clubs.
In the 1959-60 school year, Stryker joined Montrose’s wrestling team. The previous season, Bob Thompson became the state’s first four-time state champion for the Indians.
“It was a big deal when Bob did it. I wasn’t too excited about wrestling back in those days,” Stryker said. “I had just gotten started and wasn’t keeping track about four-time state champions.”
Even after winning his first title as a freshman, Stryker didn’t dwell on winning more.
“I never did think about four times,” he said. “I was just gonna wrestle everyday and see what happened.”
The summer before his senior year, Stryker got married. The Montrose school district policy prohibited married students from participating in athletics. Stryker’s dilemma was resolved by moving to Grand Junction and wrestling for the Tigers.
Winning a fourth title when he got to Grand Junction was definitely on his radar.
“At that time, I thought about it. I wanted to win the fourth time because it started making sense. From my freshman year to my senior year I had three, so I wanted to win the fourth one,” Stryker said.
Ever since Stryker won the 1965 NCAA Division II 130-pound national championship for then-Western State College, he has put wrestling behind him and he doesn’t give it much thought. But he does have some advice.
“Do the best you can, in anything you do. You be the best at it. And you’ll go a long way in life,” Stryker said.
In 2005, Nucla’s Smith became the 12th prep wrestler to win four titles. He reflected on the start of his prep career.
“I didn’t start out as a very successful wrestler. I didn’t have the highlights. I wasn’t a Fargo or Tulsa national champion,” he said. “The one thing I knew is that hard work pays off. It didn’t really hit me until I was able to test myself against opponents that had won state titles or were in the same division, and then I kinda figured where I was at.
“For the most part, it’s always kind of like a fairy tale ending for your career to capture four state titles. It doesn’t happen for everyone. I look at it like my dad told me, ‘Shoot for the moon, because even if you don’t make it you’re gonna land amongst the stars.’ It’s just part of the goal.”
After winning his first title, Smith focused on winning more.
“That’s when the real pressure starts,” he said. “You get that bullseye on your back. Everybody now knows who you are. That’s really when the progression of my career started to where I had to outwork everybody. There was really never any down time past that point. I think I took one day off after I won my freshman state title.
“It became more of a lifestyle. I won that first state title and I had to protect it. You start winning state titles and you get four of them and it’s something no one can take from you.”
Smith learned to manage the pressure that comes with chasing state titles.
“You can succumb to that pressure and it’s gonna weigh you down. You’re gonna waste a lot of energy on it. You can’t control what everyone else thinks. You can only control you,” he said. “I always knew that I have better coaches, I have better technique, I am in better condition and ultimately I’m a lot meaner, tougher.
“If that guy is gonna beat me, he’s gonna have to go through living hell. Cause I’m just not gonna give it up.”
Smith posted a career record of 157-9, and touched on those losses.
“I take winning and losing out of my vocabulary. I never lose a match. Had I gone through and won those matches I would have never found my mistakes. The losses kinda of helped me get better. You either win or learn,” Smith said.