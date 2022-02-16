Entering a professional sports arena can be amazing. For a freshman high school wrestler peering up from the mat, it can be both eye-opening and unnerving.
Under the brightest spotlight, 17 area freshmen will make their debut at the Colorado State wrestling championships, which begin Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Fruita Monument’s Tatum Williams relishes qualifying for state.
“It means a lot. At the beginning of the season I made some goals. One was to be on varsity and maintain a varsity spot. The big one that I always thought about was to qualify for state. This is huge for me,” Williams said.
Williams has attended state tournaments, but never close to the action.
“I have never been down on the mat, and it will a different experience,” the freshman said. “To feel pressure stepping down there on the mat, with 15 other best wrestlers in the state. But I am excited for it.”
Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart has been matside at state.
“I’ve watched the championship matches down there and it’s cool. It’s a fun atmosphere and that is why everybody likes state, cause it so big and where you finish the year,” Stewart said.
Central’s JohnPaul Espinoza and Hassin Maynes will share the same experience.
When the season started, Maynes had his sights set on the state tournament.
“My goal was to place at state as a freshman. I just wanted a positive record, and leave the matches with no regrets,” Maynes said.
Other Western Slope freshmen are: Cedaredge’s Tel Geyer, Ethan Hice, Ethan Toothaker and Frankie Gargus; Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik; North Fork’s Treyven Stevens, Charlie Miller and Jakob Carver; Olathe’s Trevor Piatt; Grand Valley’s Jaysen Skeen; Meeker’s Zeek Gianinetti, Clay Crawford and Cade Blunt.
Cedaredge and Meeker both qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament. Five Bruins and two Cowboys are seniors.
Fruita Monument will take 11 to state and three are seniors.
Between the 17 freshmen and abundance of other underclassmen, the future of Western Slope wrestling looks bright.
Cedaredge state champion Lane Hunsberger reflected on whether chasing a state title, or being a champion carries more pressure.
“I think the target on your back is tougher. We call it a hit list, whoever was above us on those rankings. And now I’m on the top. I have to maintain my spot and I think it’s tougher,” Hunsberger said.
Dmarian Lopez of Montrose got a late start to the wrestling season because of the football team’s deep playoff run. The junior is the only undefeated wrestler in the area, 23-0, with 21 pins. Lopez is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A at 285 pounds by On the Mat.
Grand Valley senior Hayden Grice qualified for the fourth time, but whether he would even have the opportunity remained in doubt all season. Grice was injured on Dec. 11 and didn’t return to the mat until last weekend, when he won the Region 1 title.
Another Grand Valley senior, Aydan Fisher, has never competed at state. But the road he took to qualify was lengthy, wrestling seven times at the regional tournament. Fisher initially placed fifth, but hadn’t faced the fourth-place finisher, Coal Ridge’s Brandon Short. A challenge match, or wrestleback, occurred and Fisher defeated Short for the fourth and final 152-pound Region 1 state berth.
The girls had three regionals, with the top five securing a state tournament spot. To complete a bracket of 16, each weight class includes one wrestler qualifying with the highest seeding points. Two District 51 wrestlers benefited from this process. Adalee McNeil and Regan Dare will join Apollonia Middleton, Laurel Hughes, Kenya Contreras, Laylah Casto, Eden Schmalz and Adelaide Martinsen.
Delta’s Nicole Koch is on the brink of becoming the state’s first female four-time state champion. Wrestling for the Olathe consolidated district team, there are two other state champions in her 118-pound bracket. She is ranked No. 2 behind Pomona state champion Persaeus Gomez.
In the end, wrestlers have one thing in mind, do not return from Denver empty-handed. If they can clutch a medal as they leave Ball Arena, then the commitment will have been worth it.