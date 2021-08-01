The best indicator of the Western Slope Triple Play’s growth over its 10 years of existence is just how many players don’t hail from the Western Slope.
Lyn Bullen, the local representative on the Colorado Golf Association board and former organizer of the women’s golf tournament, says it’s not even close.
“This tournament has been going on for a long time and it’s fabulous,” Bullen said. “(Event organizer) Vicki (Riley) does a great job, her team does a great job and we’re now about 85% from the (Front Range), so we bring the people over into our economy.”
This year’s Triple Play marks a decade of one of the bigger women’s golf tournaments in Colorado taking place in the Grand Valley. From the day the tournament teed off to now, its growth has been exponential.
“The women absolutely love it,” said player and Triple Play committee member Sheila Naski. “Most of them are from out of town and they can’t wait for this every year.”
One of the Triple Play’s most significant contributions to the area is the visitors it brings in, with each year bringing in more than the last.
“I think it exposes a lot of people from the Front Range to the Grand Valley,” said Shannon Tittle, who has played in the event every year so far. “I played with a woman most of yesterday who had never been here and didn’t realize how pretty it was. It’s good exposure for our little valley.”
Elly Walters of Rifle Creek and Colorado Mesa shot her second consecutive round of 75 on Saturday and is at 150, with a five-stroke lead heading into today’s final round at Adobe Creek in the championship flight. Jolene Hanson of Bookcliff Country Club shot a 78 and is at 155.
Karen Leuschel (Riverdale) and Rosemary Smith (CommonGround) are tied for the lead in the first flight at 166. Sharon Thiel (Riverdale) is at 169 to lead the second flight by one stroke over Martha Buksa, playing on her home course at Tiara Rado.
In the third flight, Susan Eggert of Bookcliff shot a second-round 84 and has a six-stroke lead on Kathy Rojas (Meadow Hills), with Dawn Zalone (Fossil Trace) leading Kathleen Esseg (Broken Tee) by three strokes after a second-round 92 put her at 193 for the tournament.
Some, like Bullen, Naski and Tittle, have been around the Western Slope Triple Play since its inception. Others started playing more recently as word-of-mouth for the event has continued to build around the region, especially on the other side of the Rocky Mountains.
“All the ladies I play with here at Tiara Rado made me want to give it a try,” said Buksa, a first-year player.
“I just wanted to get out and play competitive golf,” added Hanson, playing in her second Triple Play and her first in a few years. “I think it’s awesome for Grand Junction to host these kinds of events and I think it’s amazing that we can draw all these people from the Denver area, and it also helps an amazing cause.”
That amazing cause is Latimer House, a domestic violence service for women and children in the area. The Triple Play has always been a way to raise money for the organization through athletic activity, and as the event has grown, so too have the funds for Latimer House.
“I think that’s the most important part of the tournament, that it raises great money, just huge amounts of money, for Latimer House, which is a great cause,” said Eggert, playing in her third year. “I know it makes a big difference in the lives of a lot of women and children.”
“I like that we’re contributing to a charity that’s really worthy of the money that is brought in through this tournament,” added Kate Grasso, who’s played off and on in the event in the past half-decade. “I enjoy playing with my group of friends and I do like the competitive edge that’s available in this tournament.”
According to Bullen, another factor in the Triple Play’s growth has been more women embracing the sport of golf in the past 10 years.
“It’s been absolutely amazing because between when this tournament started and now, golf finally took off for women, so that’s what makes it such a great tournament,” Bullen said. “It’s woman-friendly. We want you to come over. We want you to come and play. We have five flights to accommodate you, so do it. It’s that simple.”