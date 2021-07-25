For some, the Western Slope Open simply serves as a chance for tennis players to play a lot of matches to wrap up the summer.
For the Carrizos, this year’s tournament goes much deeper than that: it’s a family reunion.
Sharon Carrizo served as Colorado Mesa University’s women’s tennis coach in the early 1980s and her daughter, Drisa, played for the program from 2003-2008. Since then, neither have spent much time on the Grand Valley’s courts. That changed this year, however, as the Carrizo clan hasn’t spent time together throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.
“I went a year and a half without seeing my family during COVID, so maybe I’m more sentimental now, or it feels so much more powerful to be with them now than ever before,” Drisa said. “We’ve always been a really tight family, but now, I think it’s really important for us to connect and be together. I’m really grateful that tennis allows us an outlet and another platform to be together and to enjoy each others’ company.”
Sharon and Drisa are playing in the women’s 9.0 doubles bracket. They have a chance to capture a title together at 10:30 this morning at Elliott Tennis Center on CMU’s campus against Kim Black and Christy Ausband.
Drisa, who now lives in Manhattan Beach, California, also played with her father, Harold, in the mixed doubles Open. They didn’t win either of their two matches together, but neither of them care too much about that.
“I don’t recall playing (in the Western Slope Open) as an adult, so it’s been a long time, but I play a lot of tennis out in California, and I thought it would be really fun and special to come back here and play in a tournament that’s been such a big part of my life and such a big part of my family’s lives,” Drisa said. “Playing with my parents just felt like something that would be a really great memory to treasure and cherish.”
Likewise, Sharon hasn’t participated in the Western Slope Open in years. After her time at CMU, she moved to Denver and then Pagosa Springs. She returned to the Grand Valley approximately 13 years ago.
Reuniting in Grand Junction is a remarkable occasion, but Sharon’s thrilled to be playing with her daughter, no matter where it is.
“My daughter wanted to play doubles with her mom and her dad, so she came to town and that’s probably the only reason I’m playing this year,” Sharon said. “It’s special playing anywhere with my daughter, so it’s all good.”
What makes the reunion even more special is the family’s ties to the event’s organizers. Sharon is the daughter of Lena Elliott, one of the tournament’s organizers. The tournament’s hosting complex, the Elliott Tennis Center, is one of the family’s greatest legacies in the region.
Back in the day, Sharon volunteered to organize and assist with the tournament. In 2021, they’re finally participants once again.
“It’s so fun,” Drisa said. “I guess I’m honored and proud of my mom, in general. It’s an honor to be part of this family and to be able to play on the courts that are named after them.”
OTHER RESULTS
Colorado Mesa teammates Steven Howe and Tyler Landen will face off for the men’s singles Open title at 9:30 this morning. In Saturday’s semifinals, Howe defeated Moises Cure 6-4, 7-5, and Landen defeated Hunter Hootman 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
Landon and Cure are teaming up in the men’s doubles Open final at noon after winning 6-1, 6-1 over Brandon Keller and Matt Miller in the semifinals. They’ll face Lars Irion and Brandon Gregg, who won 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 over Wayne Aggen and Jon Blair.
The boys Australian 18/16 singles final will pit Matt Silzell against Evan Gear at 8 a.m. Silzell won 6-2, 6-4 over John Miller in the quarterfinal and 6-4, 6-4 over Corban St. Peter in the semifinal. Gear won 6-1, 6-2 over Benni St. Peter in the quarterfinal and 6-7, 6-3, 11-9 over Evan Severs in the semifinal.
The girls Australian 18/16 singles final will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. and features Bella Rodriguez and Breckyn Dunn. In Saturday’s semifinals, Rodriguez won 6-0, 6-0 over Addison Hill and Dunn won 7-5, 6-4 over Mia Boughton.