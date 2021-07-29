The last round of champions of the 63rd Western Slope Open were crowned Wednesday on the event’s final day.
In the Australian 18/16 mixed doubles final, Emma Thompson and Trevor Heer won 7-5, 6-2 over Addison Hill and Colby O’Day.
In the Australian 18/16 boys doubles final, Evan Gear and Evan Severs won 6-3, 6-2 over Elijah Berger and Corban St. Peter.
In the Australian 18/16 girls doubles final, Thompson and Kat Austin won 6-2, 6-3 over Rhyan Neary and Melaina Yender.
Grant Gear and Ben Miller won 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 over Peter Phillips and Elijah Wright in the French 14/12 boys doubles final.
In the father/son junior 18-and-under final, Elijah and Brian Wright won 6-3, 6-1 over Robert and Isaac Boyer.