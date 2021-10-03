One of the first things Jack Kaul did in his high school golf career was hit a hole-in-one in Montrose.
It was a sign Kaul would have a memorable freshman season, and that has been the case. Kaul will hit the links at Colorado Springs Country Club for the Class 5A state tournament Monday and Tuesday as the lone representative for Grand Junction High School.
“I’m just looking forward to going to state, trying to have fun, doing the best I can, and who knows? Maybe it will work out,” Kaul said.
Kaul has consistently been the Tigers’ best golfer since the start of the season, with his hole-in-one and his state-qualifying performance at the regional tournament serving as his freshman highlights. Along the way, he’s learned how to better control his emotions on the course and make better decisions in course management.
However, he’s making it clear early into his time at the varsity level that he wants much more.
“Personally, it wasn’t as great as I would like it to be,” Kaul said. “I know I can play better than what I have this season. ... I had a great season, I liked it a lot, and I hope to play better next season.”
The other Western Slope player in the 5A tournament is on the opposite side of the varsity experience spectrum. Fruita Monument’s Kade Hayward will be playing in his final event for the Wildcats. This is his third straight state appearance, tying for 70th as a sophomore and tying for 22nd last year.
Hayward sees “putting in lower scores, being more aggressive and taking risks that actually pay off” as reasons why his senior season has been his best, and why he has higher ambitions at state than ever before.
“I think this will be different because it’s less of an experience this year and more about trying to place,” Hayward said. “I have a goal of making the top 10. I’m just trying to shoot for that goal.”
Two Palisade juniors will be playing in their first 4A state tournament at City Park Golf Course in Denver: Alex Morrall and Blake Hooker.
Coming into the season, Hooker’s main goal was to be able to say that he made it to state as a junior. Now, he can, and so can one of his closest friends.
“I played a lot this summer,” Hooker said. “I pretty much played at least twice a week during the summer, and I also work at the golf course that we practice at (Bookcliff Country Club), so whenever I had some free time, I made sure to put in that little bit of extra work just to make sure I could get there.”
“It took a lot of work over the offseason, basically practicing every day during the summer,” Morrall added. “I wanted to make sure I made it this year and left nothing on the table.”
Montrose’s quartet of Connor Bell, Liam Beshoar, Jake Legg and Noah Richmond are aiming for Montrose’s fourth 4A state championship in five years after a third-place finish a season ago.
Cedaredge’s Brysen Harris is representing the Bruins in the 3A tournament at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth.