A handful of Western Slope athletes were honored Wednesday when the Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled its All-State softball teams.
Fruita Monument, Palisade and Central were each represented in their respective classes.
Ava Stephens of Fruita made the Class 5A Honorable Mention list as a shortstop, while Central pitcher and infielder Jenna Fraser was also an honorable mention.
In 4A, Palisade junior pitcher Mikayla Talbott was named an honorable mention as was her senior teammate Melissa Carroll as a shortstop and catcher.
Plenty of regional ball players made the 3A list.
Delta utility player Tatem Miller, a junior, was named second team All-3A. Her sophomore teammate Jill Robinson was named an honorable mention.
Meeker also had two honorable mentions in senior pitcher Brea Garcia senior utility player Reagan Hafey.
