Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil has competed at the state cross country meet in each of her three seasons. As a freshman in 2018, she finished 46th and was 22nd last year.
Saturday at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs, Heil narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish, taking 11th in Class 5A with a time of 18 minutes, 42.1 seconds.
“State’s just a different thing, it’s a different race than what we’re used to racing,” Fruita coach Jay Valentine said. “What made it kind of tough for us this year was we had to put all our eggs in the regional basket just to get here ... we tried to sustain it all the way through state ... I don’t know if she could have run different. She ran a smart race to start out with and she was in good position.”
Fruita’s two boys runners, McGinley Zastrow and Kien Cogley, finished 19th (16:28.3) and 20th (16:30.6), respectively.
“My goal for them was both of them in the top 20, and they did that,” Valentine said. “They were in the second wave. I think all of them ran about as well as I think we could’ve. Sometimes, the race itself dictates how fast it goes out or how slow it goes out. I think we would’ve done a lot better off of a slower pace to start, but it didn’t work out that way.”
At the 4A level, Central was led by Tristian Spence, who finished 11th in the girls race in 19:17.
“Tristian did amazing,” Central coach Ted Leblow said. “We were looking at, maybe, a top 10 finish for her. She had a great race. She actually sprinted past two girls at the end and was 10th in her wave, and then a girl in the second wave ended up like a second in front of her. So, in a way, she did what we were hoping she would do.”
In the boys 4A race, Montrose’s Jonas Graff led Western Slope runners with a 26th-place finish (16:38.8). At 29th was Central’s top finisher, Josh Trujillo (16:52.6). Jordan Leblow was 34th for the Warriors (16:57.2).
Central’s boys finished eighth as a team.
“The 1-5 split was only about 49 seconds,” Ted Leblow said. “All season, our goal was to have a 1-5 split of less than 60 seconds, which is what you need to do well at state. I thought they did really well. Our goal was a top-10 finish. For us to come in and get eighth, I think they’re pretty pumped and pretty excited. They worked hard and gave us our best finish in recent history as a team.”
The Warriors did have a first-place finisher on the day. In the mixed Paralympic/Unified race, Garrett Rapp finished in 11:37.9 to top the field of five.
De Beque’s Trevor Lewis was the top Western Slope finisher among the 2A boys, clocking in at 19:13.4 to finish 38th. Right behind him was Paonia’s Alyster Birk (19:14). Grand Valley’s top runner, Keaton Jansen, was 41st (19:15.3). Caprock Academy’s top runner, Nick Clifford, took 43rd (19:15.9).
Hotchkiss’ Megan Jenkins was the top Western Slope finisher in the girls race, finishing in 22:37.5.