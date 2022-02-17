The high school basketball playoff picture is beginning to cement as teams wrap up seasons this week.
According to the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), plenty of Western Slope teams are solidifying their playoff positions.
In classes 3A-5A, the top 48 teams make the state tournament. In 2A, the top 32 schools qualify and a regional tournament is held to determine the Great Eight for 1A.
Boys
5A: Fruita Monument (10-12), the only local 5A school, is in playoff position at No. 41. The Wildcats fell one spot after losing on the road to rival Central on Tuesday, but don’t appear to be in danger of falling out of playoff position.
4A: All three District 51 teams in 4A are solidly in playoff position. Grand Junction (15-7) has climbed to No. 14. If that position holds, the Tigers will host a playoff game. Grand Junction visits Fruita on Friday to finish the season.
Palisade had an outside chance to make the playoffs in January when it had a 3-7 record. But the Bulldogs are now at No. 24 in the RPI after winning eight of their past 11 games. Palisade (11-10) can also still win the Western Slope League. If Palisade does so, it will guarantee a home playoff game.
Palisade, Steamboat Springs and Eagle Valley all have two league losses, and Palisade is 1-1 against both schools. Steamboat and Eagle Valley play today, so Palisade needs to win its final two games on the season (against Glenwood Springs today and Battle Mountain on Saturday). Assuming the Bulldogs take care of business, they will enter the third tie-breaking scenario with the winner of the Steamboat/Eagle Valley game. According to WSL rules, that scenario compares the head-to-head record each school has against the other teams in the league.
Central (7-15) also has a playoff spot after appearing to be a long shot six weeks ago. The Warriors are ranked No. 40 and face undefeated Montrose today to finish the season.
Montrose (21-0) is ranked No. 3 and Rifle (7-13) is clinging to the No. 45 spot.
3A: Delta (8-10) is ranked No. 40, making today’s season finale against league foe North Fork all the more important. Grand Valley is also in playoff position at No. 45. The Cardinals (7-11) finish their season on Saturday against Gunnison.
2A: Plateau Valley (9-8) is ranked No. 28. The Cowboys have two league games against Meeker and Soroco to close out the season.
1A: Caprock Academy (15-2) is ranked No. 3 and, with some help, can win the Western Slope League. If Caprock wins out and Meeker loses to Plateau Valley, the Eagles will be league champions. Because Caprock Academy lost its only meeting with the Cowboys, though, they will lose the tiebreaker if they split their final two games.
De Beque (7-10) is ranked No. 40.
Girls
5A: Fruita Monument (19-3) is ranked No. 4 and is guaranteed a home playoff game after its win over Central on Tuesday to clinch the Southwestern League. The Wildcats finish their season on Friday against Grand Junction.
4A: Central (18-4) is among the top schools in its class and is ranked No. 8. The Warriors finish their season today at home against Montrose.
Palisade (4-17) is ranked No. 55 and Grand Junction (1-21) is ranked No. 64.
Montrose (11-10) is ranked No. 25 and Rifle (10-11) is ranked No. 40.
3A: Wins over Fruita and Central earlier this month helped propel Delta (15-2) to No. 6 in the RPI. The Panthers need to win one of their final two games against North Fork or Roaring Fork to clinch the Western Slope League.
Grand Valley (14-4) isn’t far behind Delta, ranked at No. 8 and has a slim chance to win the WSL. North Fork (12-4) is ranked No. 24.
2A: Olathe (7-9) is ranked No. 26 and Plateau Valley (11-6) is ranked No. 31.
1A: Caprock Academy (6-10) is ranked No. 39 and De Beque (3-13) is ranked No. 50.