Western Slope boys and girls basketball teams are firmly entrenching themselves in the playoff picture based on the latest Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings from the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Boys
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument (5-8, 0-1 Southwestern League) is ranked 42nd, just barely in playoff position.
Then in 4A, four local teams have a solid grip on a playoff seed, with a fifth hanging on. Montrose (14-0, 1-0 SWL) is ranked fourth and Grand Junction (11-5, 2-0 SWL) is at No. 18. A two-game winning streak to open league play has propelled Palisade (5-7, 2-0 4A Western Slope League) to the 23rd spot. Central (4-8, 0-1 SWL) is ranked 31st. Rifle (3-5, 0-2 WSL) is ranked No. 45 in 4A.
No Western Slope teams are in playoff position in 3A. Cedaredge (5-3, 1-1 2A/1A Western Slope League) is ranked No. 18.
Finally, Caprock Academy (7-1, 3-1 WSL) is ranked No. 7 and flying high after the Eagles upset 2A Vail Mountain in double overtime on Jan. 15.
Girls
Fruita Monument (12-2, 1-0 5A/4A Southwestern League) is ranked No. 6 in 5A and is currently on a six-game winning streak.
In 4A, the hot season for Central (10-1, 1-0 SWL) has led the team to a No. 4 ranking in 4A. Montrose (8-6, 0-1 SWL) is No. 25 and Rifle (5-4, 0-2 4A Western Slope League) is ranked No. 28.
Rounding out 4A, Palisade (2-9, 0-2 WSL) and Grand Junction (1-14, 0-2 SWL) are ranked No. 61 and No. 64, respectively.
A trio of Western Slope 3A schools are in the top 15 in the RPI. Grand Valley (9-2, 1-0 3A Western Slope League) is ranked No. 5 and has won four straight games. Delta (7-2, 1-0 WSL) and North Fork (7-3, 1-2 WSL) are neck-and-neck at 14th and 15th, respectively.
In 2A, Cedaredge (7-3, 4-1 2A/1A Western Slope League-South) is the lone local school with a playoff spot at No. 9.
In 1A, Caprock Academy (5-3, 0-2 WSL) is ranked No. 28.