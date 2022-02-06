The Western Slope has a storied tradition of high school wrestling, and tradition can’t be bound by gender.
These wrestlers prove that.
No matter how they found the sport or who they compete for, these eight brothers, sisters and cousins have bonded over their shared love for the sport.
Judah (Palisade) and Anaiah (D51) Guajardo-Zarate
From Judah Guajardo-Zarate’s perspective, his sister Anaiah always seemed disinterested in wrestling at his practices and matches.
But really, Anaiah was taking mental notes of the difficulty of the sport, and the surge of confidence pinning an opponent gave her brother. She began wrestling him as a practice partner, and that evolved into a passion for the mat.
“I loved how strong it made him look and how confident it made him look every time he stepped onto the mat, win or lose,” Anaiah said. “He always carried himself with an important presence that I wanted that, too.”
Now, the two are thriving on the mat for their respective high school teams. Judah is a top-five ranked wrestler at 138 pounds in Class 4A and Anaiah is do well for the District 51 Phoenix at 111.
“She never seemed really into it until a few years ago. It took me by surprise that she liked it,” Judah said.
Choosing wrestling gave the siblings an opportunity to connect on a deeper level.
Judah has been wrestling since he was around six years old and Anaiah is relatively new to the sport. She already plays softball and soccer and was looking for a winter sport when she gave wrestling a shot.
Through training and competing, she began to live a healthier lifestyle, she said. Before joining the girls team, she wrestled boys and said some treated her poorly because she’s a girl. But beating them made up for that.
Just as important their success on the mat is that the two siblings grew closer.
“Sometimes it sucks because my mom will cook something that smells amazing but we’re both cutting weight so we can’t eat,” Judah said. “So we’ll be there suffering together.”
Both of them value their relationship and are grateful that wrestling helped foster it.
“She’s my lifelong sibling and friend,” Judah said. “I’m a senior so this is coming to an end and being able to share the sport with her and pass it on makes me happy.”
Caleb (Palisade) and Laylah (D51) Casto
What is the most difficult animal to wrestle?
Most people probably can’t answer that because few have experience pinning live animals. But cousins Laylah and Caleb Casto, who both grew up on a ranch, have a frame of reference.
“I’ve wrestled cows, goats, pigs and sheep,” Laylah said. “Some of the bigger calves are the hardest. We get 500-pound calves out there and they are not easy to bring down.”
Caleb agreed.
“A real angry calf is the hardest. They don’t want to be there, so you don’t want to be there and it makes it really tough,” he said.
Laylah and Caleb come from a long line of ranchers: their family owns a ranch near Gateway.
Caleb got into wrestling by watching it professionally. He fell in love with the sport and has stuck with it through high school.
“I always watched professional wrestling and I just wanted to try it out,” said Caleb, who wrestles at 220 for Palisade.
Laylah got into the sport a couple of years ago, but the two cousins have been going at it for a while now.
Back in the day when their families would get together, the two would wrestle each other on the trampoline.
Nothing much has changed since then. Their desire to wrestle remains, just swap the trampoline with a mat.
“I’m really glad to be back on the mat,” said Laylah, who competes at 160 for the Phoenix. “I started my freshman year but had an accident and gasoline burned the back of my leg so I didn’t get to wrestle my freshman year.
The two have watched each other compete and often share tips and tricks to help their cousin improve, and they try to finish better than the other.
“It’s cool that we both love wrestling, especially with girl wrestling being a pretty new sport,” Caleb said. “She’s really aggressive and I’ve learned to be that from her.”
Mollie and Regan Dare (D51)
Unlike other family wrestlers on the Western Slope, Mollie and Regan Dare are on the same team. Both wrestle for the District 51 Phoenix, which is coached by their father, Chad.
“I actually love this situation,” Mollie said. “I think it has brought us closer as a family.”
Mollie is the younger of the two but has been wrestling longer. She joined the sport after watching girls wrestling and being inspired to try it out.
Regan is in her first season on the mat and is already enjoying it.
“It’s not a team sport. It’s all up to you and is about individual responsibility,” she said.
While Regan has competed at 127 this season for the Phoenix, Mollie has been rehabbing from a torn ACL.
When both are healthy, they have wrestled each other but try to avoid doing so.
“Usually when the match is over, you have some resentment toward the other person,” Mollie said. “But you can’t have that with your sister.”
Regan said that when they do square off, they work harder than usual to try an beat each other.
Sibling rivalry aside, both believe they’ve grown closer because of their shared experience on the mat.
“Since Regan started wrestling, we have connected on a deeper level because we understand what the other is going through,” Mollie said. “It’s nice to be able to talk to her about wrestling because she understands the sport. We can talk about wrestling and connect with each other more.”
Ty (Cedaredge) and Kacey (North Fork) Walck
Kacey Walck’s foray into wrestling wasn’t some grand epiphany moment, it had much less fanfare.
“Honestly? One of my friends said ‘You won’t do it.’ I looked at him weird like, ‘Really?’ and then went ahead and did it,” she said.
Now, she’s a standout wrestler for North Fork at 147. Her brother Ty, with whom she has a close relationship, is an exceptional wrestler at 170 for Cedaredge.
Cedaredge has no girls wrestling team, so Kacey competes for the Miners instead.
“It’s a little weird to wrestle for a team not at my school, my friends kind of tease me for wrestling at North Fork but they’re not mean about it,” she said. “The only thing that sucks is that Ty is always wrestling when I am, and we’re really close. It’s hard for me to not be able to watch him.”
Kacey said their relationship has deepened since she began wrestling four years ago.
They teach other new moves, tricks and strategies to test in a match (Although she admits they have picked up moves that neither of their coaches would approve of).
If Kacey finds herself in a bad situation, she’ll think back to those practice sessions. That camaraderie bleeds into their personal lives and has given them more common ground to share.
“We both complain about wrestling all the time to each other. It’s more of a lifestyle at this point. Everything we do will tie back to wrestling,” Kacey said. “Wrestling has done much for both of us, it has developed our character and has made us who we are.”