With the high school football season kicking off in less than a week, the Colorado High School Activities Association released its preseason top 10 rankings, and Western Slope teams are sprinkled throughout.
In Class 4A, Montrose is ranked No. 7 with Fruita Monument just outside the top 10 receiving votes.
After several years of dominating at the 3A level, Palmer Ridge is the top-rankled team in 4A.
In 3A, the Palisade Bulldogs are ranked No. 8. Durango, with new coach Todd Casebier, is ranked No. 2. The Demons won the 3A state title in the COVID-impacted fall season last year.
Rifle leads a three-team contingent in the Class 2A top 10 rankings at No. 2. The Bears, with Casebier as their coach, won the 3A spring state title. Basalt is No. 5 and Delta No. 6.
Ryan Whittington, a Rifle High School graduate, takes over as the Bears’ coach this fall. Previously he was the offensive coordinator for Delta.
Class 1A has two Western Slope teams and technically three high schools represented in the top 10.
The newly formed North Fork High School, which merges Hotchkiss and Paonia high schools, is ranked No. 7 and Meeker is ranked No. 9.
The first game of the season on the Western Slop is Thursday, Aug. 26 between Montrose and Central at Stocker Stadium.