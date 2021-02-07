In years past, the Western Slope Triple Play women’s golf tournament has taken months to fill its allotment of spots. Last year, it took two and a half weeks.
This year’s tournament was full in three days, with a waiting list already exceeding 70. Now, the Triple Play, with FCI Constructors as its title sponsor for the second straight year, is seeking more sponsors for the event, which is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 1.
The problem the Triple Play is facing this year, even more than last year, is determining which of its usual sponsors would benefit by sponsoring this year’s tournament, as well as identifying new sponsors that have emerged through almost a year of the COVID-19 pandemic in sound financial shape.
“What I’m having a horrible time with is that I’m not calling these companies I would normally call to say, ‘Give us this sponsor money’, because I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on them,” Triple Play organizer Vicki Riley said. “Our trauma is that we jumped out early getting sponsors (last year) and we got some of the smaller companies early, but then we realized the smaller sponsors and smaller businesses, maybe they’re not going to even be around next year. We quit calling any smaller companies last year after about a month after COVID hit …. so we just focused on the larger sponsors that had more assets. This year, it’s the same thing.”
The proceeds from the tournament benefit Hilltop’s Latimer House, an organization focused on helping those affected by domestic or sexual abuse. Approximately $81,000 has been raised for Latimer House the past two years.
Latimer House’s efforts are more difficult than ever because of the pandemic and Riley is more determined to make this year’s tournament a resounding financial success.
“You can imagine the stress domestic violence is causing right now in this city,” Riley said. “I suspect there’s not enough places to have these women and their children go to be safe with all this COVID and too much closeness.”
The cause the tournament supports, as well as the tournament’s popularity — more than 1,400 women from Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico are subscribed to its alerts and updates — are two of the Triple Play’s main appeals to sponsors.
Sponsors are not only featured on all the golf courses, but also on the Triple Play’s website and Facebook page, the Colorado Golf Association’s website, and Hilltop’s website and Facebook page for the entire year until the event.
Riley believes the only golf tournament in the state that rivals the Triple Play in terms of popularity and exposure for sponsors is the Rocky Mountain Open.
“We were told by the city that our tournament brings more money into Grand Junction because these women have to stay three nights, most of them stay five nights because they want a practice round and to stay a day because they’re tired,” Riley said. “They’re at the hotels. They’re at the restaurants. They go to Palisade to buy peaches and Olathe corn and wine. They spend a lot of money. We bring money into Grand Junction and we feed Latimer House and we feed other tournaments.”
Riley said the Triple Play’s sponsorship targets are bigger companies as well as smaller or up-and-coming companies that wouldn’t be financially stressed by committing to a sponsorship after coronavirus hardships.