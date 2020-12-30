Two of the top three bull riders in America hail from the Western Slope.
Ty Wallace of Collbran placed second at the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, earning more than $160,000 and increasing his season earnings to $256,599.21. He led Stetson Wright by $81.75 entering the final day of competition, giving himself a great shot at the world championship.
He came up short of the top spot, but he still once again showed that he’s one of the best in the sport with his highest finish in his four NFR appearances.
“I put a lot of time when I was younger into getting on bulls and doing it that way,” Wallace told The Daily Sentinel this spring. “I don’t just get on bulls just to keep tuned up. It’s a dangerous sport. I feel like if you can stay healthy and keep your mind sharp, like getting on a barrel, I have a drop barrel at home, I’ve been shoeing a lot of horses down here where I moved to, those things help.”
Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan, who hails from a family with rodeo ties going back four generations to jockey John Kenney, finished third in his first NFR appearance. Fritzlan earned more than $170,000 in Arlington and was selected as the bull-riding rookie of the year.
“I kinda knew I was gonna go to the NFR this year just based on how I was rodeoing and who I was traveling with, (bull riding veterans and fellow NFR contestants) Ky Hamilton and Clayton Sellars,” Fritzlan told The Daily Sentinel before the NFR. “It was pretty much a to-do when I bought my rookie card this year back last year, to go through with this goal and to go to the NFR.”
Fritzlan’s successful Texas trip capped a tumultuous season that featured a broken jaw in July and a long COVID-created pause in the season in which he was sitting outside of NFR qualification. From those circumstances came rodeo’s brightest rookie.
“I was sitting in 16th place during that COVID stuff and only the top 15 go to the NFR every year,” he said. “That feeling I developed over being 16th in the world, it was the worst feeling I’ve ever felt, really. I didn’t want to get used to it. I took notes on how it felt and knew I was never going to be in that predicament ever again.”
Both riders earned Western Slopers’ attention and inspired their respective communities.
“I would say, probably, every person that’s breathing in Collbran, Molina, Mesa, De Beque (is watching the event),” said Kris Melnikoff, a member of the Collbran Board of Trustees, during the NFR. “I’ll tell you what, our Western Slope is being represented hugely right now.”