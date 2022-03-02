The Central girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a size disadvantage and a potent Roosevelt offense in a 59-40 loss Tuesday night in the Class 4A Sweet 16.
The Warriors (20-5) struggled to overcome Roosevelt’s size to score, and shots weren’t going their way.
Central never led — the closest the Warriors got was a 9-8 deficit in the first quarter. Only four Central players scored in the loss — Brynn Wagner led the way with 12 points, Krystyna Manzanarez and Sasha Rascon each scored 10 and Alex Wagner added eight.
The host Roughriders (21-3) pulled away in the second quarter thanks to their press defense. They outscored the Warriors 13-5 in the second quarter and led 27-15 at halftime. Both teams scored 14 points in the third quarter but Roosevelt never lost a step.
Doherty 42, Fruita Monument 25: The Wildcats held the Spartans 19 points under their season average, but couldn’t get their own offense going in Colorado Springs.
The Wildcats (21-4) led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter but scored only eight points combined over the next two quarters in the Class 5A Sweet 16 matchup. Fruita’s low offensive output meant Doherty (22-3) didn’t have to be potent on the offensive end.
Kylie Wells scored a team-high nine points in the final game of her Wildcats career. Savanna Turner scored five points and Addison Eyre added three.
Gabby Beauperthuy scored a game-high 16 points for the Spartans.
Even with the losses by Fruita Monument and Central, the Western Slope still has a number of teams with state title hopes.
In Class 3A, there are six girls teams set to play Friday at various locations.
Grand Valley, fresh off its district tournament championship, is the No. 4 seed. Delta finished second to Grand Valley but still secured the 10th seed.
Other Western Slope teams are No. 6 Pagosa Springs, No. 15 Coal Ridge, No. 22 Moffat County and No. 24 North Fork.
After the district round, the 3A tournament was reseeded as a 32-team bracket.
In 2A, the tournament is in the regional round with eight regions.
For the 2A girls, Soroco is seeded fourth, Cedaredge sixth, Mancos 17th, Meeker 19the and Rangely 22nd.
BOYS PLAYOFFS
Caprock Academy is one win away from advancing to the Great 8.
Caprock (19-2) plays Denver Jewish Day (17-2) at De Beque High School at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Region 1 game.
The Montrose boys, seeded No. 4, will take a 24-0 record into tonight’s game with Discovery Canyon.
The Indians were the 4A state runner-up last year.
The other Western Slope team in the 4A tournament is No. 23 Steamboat Springs, which upset No. 10 Green Mountain last week.
Western Slope teams in the 2A playoffs are undefeated Aspen (22-0), which beat Delta in the district title game. The Skiers are seeded No. 4 and Delta is 32nd. Pagosa Springs is No. 13 and Moffat County is No. 29.
The 32-team 2A regionals has eight teams from around the Western Slope.
Vail Mountain is No. 4, Vail Christian No. 16, Meeker 18th, Ignacio No. 20, Crested Butte 21st, Cedaredge No. 22, Plateau Valley at 23rd and Telluride No. 30.