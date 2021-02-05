The one thing no athlete can anticipate is an injury.
Central’s Davian Sandoval entered last year’s Class 4A regional wrestling tournament hopeful that a state berth awaited. Ranked sixth at 113 pounds, he entered regionals in prime position to return to Denver after a fifth-place state finish as a sophomore.
A dislocated knee early in the regional tournament ruined Sandoval’s chance at another trip to state.
Now he’s back to full strength, ranked No. 2 in the state in 4A at 126 pounds. This year, with only two state spots available from each region, a state berth is going to be a big challenge.
Along with Sandoval, the weight class has No. 1-ranked Boden White of Pueblo County and Judah Guajardo of Palisade (No. 4) in the Metro Region.
Sandoval is using last year’s injury as motivation for this shortened, coronavirus-impacted season.
“When it happened, I constantly looked at it as, ‘I have next year,’ ” Sandoval said. “Now that I don’t have the same season that I hoped for back then, it honestly gives me extra drive because, first of all, the injury sucked and I want to get my place on the podium, but now … it gives me even more reason to work hard and improve my skills.”
Sandoval is fully embracing his senior season, despite the lack of full gyms and a limited schedule of duals and triangulars. He’s become a leader for the Warriors, not only in on-the-mat success, but also in building team chemistry.
“A lot of it is in the practice room trying to build up my teammates and having a good environment and having fun with them,” Sandoval said. “I love wrestling to death, but a big part of it is having fun with my teammates while we’re out of town. I’m trying to schedule bonding events where we can go hiking or go bowling. That’s the way I can stay engaged, continue working hard and making this a good season.”
Sandoval isn’t the only Western Slope wrestler to overcome the adversity of injuries in the past year.
Paonia senior Anthony Miller made it to the state tournament last year, but he broke his left hand and had to settle for a sixth-place finish in his weight class in 2A.
“The recovery process was hard,” Miller said. “I couldn’t use my left hand for about five weeks, and then the following two weeks, I had to do repeated exercises with it. That was about it. It was hard to not be able to do anything with it.”
He ultimately recovered, but even more adversity reared its head last summer. While riding his dirt bike, Miller crashed, causing a brain bleed in two spots.
He spent the next few months recovering, worrying that his accident might affect his senior season of wrestling. However, he’s back on the mat, ranked second overall and first in his region at 220.
“It gives me a lot of motivation just because I know I could have done better last year had I been given the chance to do it,” Miller said. “It’s a pretty motivational year, just because wrestling is the only sport I’ve been able to do, but the chance of even getting to do it is pretty lucky for me.”
Fruita Monument’s Espin Hernandez had his 2019-20 season end before it had a chance to get started.
A shoulder injury before the Warrior Classic in December was bad enough to knock him out for the rest of the season.
Hernandez, currently ranked No. 6 in 5A at 220, and No. 1 in Region 3, is back at full force this season.
“It was for about a week that I sat out, then I came back as a varsity 195,” Hernandez said. “In that (Warrior Classic), it finished off my shoulder, so I had to get surgery … I’m working out every day and I keep getting stronger, so I’m perfectly fine.”
Franklin Barks of Palisade qualified for the state tournament in 2018-19 as a freshman, but he didn’t get a chance for a second trip last year after a torn ligament in his elbow ended his season in January.
Barks, ranked fourth in the Metro Region at 152, is hopeful for a trip to Pueblo and the state tournament as a junior in March.
“I don’t really have any (injury) concerns,” Barks said. “I recovered good and I’m ready to wrestle.”
The regional tournament is set for March 5-6 with the state tournament the next weekend in Pueblo.