Standing on the podium at the state wrestling tournament represents the culminating achievement of a successful season.
Several grapplers from the Western Slope earned their spots on the podium Saturday in the Class 4A and 5A tournaments at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.
“It was really a true eye-opening experience, one because I’ve never been, and two, going there for the first time and placing,” Fruita Monument’s Espin Hernandez said. “It gives me a lot of pride. I know I can walk around with my head high and know what I’ve accomplished.”
In his first appearance at state, the senior placed sixth at 220 pounds. After a first-round loss to ThuderRidge’s Tyler Doyle, Hernandez defeated Adams City’s Micah Ortiz to move into the consolation semifinals. A loss to Chaparral’s Geoffery Chapman dropped Hernandez into the fifth-place match, where he lost a rematch with Doyle.
Hernandez wasn’t the only Wildcat to place sixth. Sophomore Tyler Archuleta also finished in that spot at 126. He lost his opening match to Pomona’s Elijah Olguin but bounced back with a triple-overtime win over Rampart’s Andrew Peltier to stay alive for a podium place.
Archuleta lost his final two matches to Douglas County’s Max Black and Chaparral’s Kegan Swain, but he gained valuable experience for his final two years at Fruita.
“I think, more than anything, today motivated me because I don’t want to finish as low here next year as I did today,” Archuleta said. “It was definitely nerve-racking. In the second match, going into triple-overtime, it gave me a good feeling to realize that I could compete with anyone.”
In 4A, Palisade’s Mikey Salazar placed fifth at 113. The sophomore opened with an 11-5 decision over Cheyenne Mountain’s Dominic Padilla to advance to the semifinal, where he lost a 4-0 decision to Mesa Ridge’s Frankie Gallegos. After losing to Frederick’s Alex Carrillo in the consolation semifinals, Salazar pinned Thompson Valley’s Nathan Nodalsky in 1 minute, 32 seconds to finish fifth.
“I’d say today was a pretty good challenge for me,” Salazar said. “My first couple of matches, I had some ups and downs, but other than that, I stuck to what I knew. I had my coach there in my corner. It was crazy, being my first year at state.”
Central’s Javian Hernandez bounced back from his opening loss to Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Boley to place fourth at 220. The sophomore won a 6-4 decision over Roosevelt’s Gavin Molinar before advancing past Pueblo County’s Gavin Howes to make it to the third-place match, where he lost to Vista Peak’s Donovan Jarmon.
“It was really nerve-racking at first when we first got to the arena,” Hernandez said. “There was just a bunch of stuff going through my head about not wanting to let anybody down. I’ve worked so hard for this, and I wanted to make it worth it.”
Placing fifth behind Hernandez was Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez. Lopez made the semifinal with a pin of Molinar but was pinned by Boley and dropped a 5-4 decision to Jarmon to eventually place fifth.
At 195, Raul Martinez pinned Palisade’s Usiel Romero and won a 6-2 decision over Windsor’s Aiden Ray to advance to the championship match. He was pinned in the final by Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi in 1:33.
Brandon Van Nooten was the third Indian to finish on the podium, placing fourth in the heavyweight class. After an opening-round loss to Skyline’s Oscar Aranday, Van Nooten defeated Pueblo East’s Buddy Almintakh and Roosevelt’s Thomas Brake before being pinned by Eagle Valley’s Abraham Garcia in the third-place match.
In 5A, Monarch’s Vince Cornella became the 29th wrestler in Colorado history to win four state titles, taking the crown at 138.