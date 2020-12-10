Since Dec. 3, Collbran Cafe has been the place to be in the tiny town on Grand Mesa.
That’s where locals gather to watch the National Finals Rodeo on TV to cheer on their hometown bull rider as he goes for global glory.
Ty Wallace, a Collbran product through and through, is competing in the NFR for the fourth time, with his best prior finish being third place. With only three rounds left in the competition, he sits alone at the top of the standings, leading second-place Stetson Wright by less than $200.
How many people in the Collbran area are watching him?
“I would say, probably, every person that’s breathing in Collbran, Molina, Mesa, De Beque,” said a chuckling Kris Melnikoff, a member of the Collbran Board of Trustees. “I’ll tell you what, our Western Slope is being represented hugely right now.”
Collbran would seem an unlikely place to produce a world champion, with a population of about 700 in a very rural location.
Those from the town, however, have seen Wallace’s rise to rodeo greatness coming for years.
“The town of Collbran, they’re a bunch of humble people ... but the pride we have in this young man and what he’s accomplished is amazing,” Melnikoff said. “I think it’ll probably bring a little more recognition to the town, just like it would any other town. We’ve all known Ty since he was a little kid, and to everybody, he’s always said, ‘I’m going to ride bulls. I’m going to ride bulls.’ He started when he was young and he has not quit.
“It’s nice for us to watch him achieve his goals.”
Wallace isn’t the only bull rider from the Western Slope earning attention in Arlington, Texas, this year.
Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan has capitalized on his first appearance in the NFR, boosting his season earnings to $151,534.04, fourth-best in the world. In a competition to determine the best bull riders on the globe, No. 1 and No. 4 at Globe Life Field hail from western Colorado.
“I’m proud of him,” said relative Vickie Zang, the health clerk at Rifle High School, Fritzlan’s alma mater. “I’m proud that he’s from Rifle. I’m proud that he carries my family’s name because we’re a big rodeo family. I’m a Fritzlan. Ty Wallace of Collbran, I’ve known him forever and he’s a great kid. We’re proud of them. It’s awesome.”
Each night, members of the Fritzlans gather at a family member’s house to watch the NFR on TV and cheer him on, as well as Wallace, who has connections to the Fritzlan family.
Colten is a fourth-generation bull rider from the Fritzlan clan. The family always believed it would produce a National Finals Rodeo rider some day, and it was Colten who broke through.
“My mom, my uncles, my brother, my cousins, we all rodeoed growing up,” said a member of the Fritzlan family who chose not to be identified. “It’s super cool to see somebody get that far. I don’t know if I would pinpoint it to be just him, but somebody from our family was going to make it (to NFR).”