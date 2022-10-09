Western Colorado won both the men’s and women’s titles in the Gig Leadbetter Maverick Stampede cross-country race Saturday morning at Lincoln Park.
The Mountaineers’ Simon Kelati won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 24 minutes. 4.2 seconds, followed by teammate Albert Hesse in 24:05.5.
Colorado Mesa’s Tony Torres was a close third, crossing in 24:08.4, in his final home race. Sophomore Ethan Abbs finished eighth in 24:31.2, just ahead of Triston Charles, in 24:34.6.
Western scored 18 points to win the dual with CMU, which scored 43.
Western Colorado’s women’s swept the top six collegiate places, with two unattached Mountaineer runners taking two spots in the top eight, and scored 15 points to win going away, with CMU scoring 46 points.
Alyssa Britton was CMU’s top runner, finishing the 5K in 18 minutes, 43.4 seconds to place ninth overall, with Kendall White right behind in 18:47.4.
Western’s Katie Doucette won the race in 17:26.2, followed by Allison Beasley in 17:44.6.
The Mavs’ Ricky Maestas was 12th in 19:02.8 and Elaina Arcand 13th in 19:05.4.
Volleyball
The Mavericks’ front-row balance was in full effect in a 3-1 victory over South Dakota Mines.
Four hitters reached double figures in kills, led by Erin Curl’s 17, in a 17-25, 2-17, 25-20, 27-25 win.
The senior transfer right-side hitter had her second double-double of the season, adding 12 digs, hit .314, with six hitting errors in 35 attacks.
Sierra Hunt had 14 kills, Savannah Spitzer had 12 kills and three blocks in the middle, with outside hitter Sydney Leffler added 11 kills for the No. 19 Mavericks.
Colorado Mesa matched its season high with 66 kills and hit .252. As a result of the high number of kills, setter Sabrina VanDeList matched her season high with 56 assists. Libero Kerstin Layman led the defense with 26 digs. Allison Waller also had a dozen digs.
After committing seven hitting errors in the first-set loss, CMU had only four hitting errors in the second, building a 10-point lead.
A close third set was aided by a 4-0 scoring run with Tye Wedhorn getting one of her nine kills, and Curl also connecting. VanDeList had an ace in the run that gave CMU a 13-7 lead.
South Dakota Mines rallied for a 24-23 lead in the fourth set, but a kill by Spitzer fought off the set point, and Hunt got a kill to prevent another set point. VanDeList scored on a joust at the net for a 26-25 lead and Maddi Foutz served an ace at match point.