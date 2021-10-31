The game after the big game is the big game.
The No. 22 Colorado Mesa football team has been in must-win mode the past month, but Saturday the Mavericks couldn’t get much of anything going in a 23-9 loss to No. 20 Western Colorado in Gunnison.
In the first game between two ranked teams played at the Mountaineer Bowl, and the first time the two Western Slope rivals have been ranked at the same time, Western took advantage of one crucial turnover and never let the Mavericks back in the game.
“Normally you have one time of year when you don’t play well and we hadn’t had it completely,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “Today, we didn’t play well. It didn’t even feel right coming down here and I knew something was wrong.”
Down only 7-3 in the second quarter, the Mavericks (6-2, 5-2 RMAC) were pinned deep in their own territory after a Western punt, but Avian Thomas picked up 15 yards on a couple of carries. Two passes pushed the ball to the 28 and Karst Hunter decided to keep the ball on a run-pass option, pulling it out of Thomas’ hands on the fake handoff. The ball was knocked out of his hands and Western’s Dominic Fletcher recovered it at CMU’s 28.
Four plays later, Western quarterback Connor Desch hit Dominic Chance for a 5-yard touchdown, and the Mountaineers (8-1, 7-1) were up 14-3.
“It was a crucial turnover, the only one of the game, and it led to points,” Jackson said. “It let them know they could play with us.
“After being down here I can see why it’s a big rivalry. Everything about this place and our place is very similar. They have some things we don’t and we’ve got things they don’t. This rivalry goes way back.”
Mesa’s offense actually produced more yardage than the Mountaineers, 307-273, but the Mavericks failed to take advantage of forcing seven punts. Lucas Ruiz-Diaz, who has been reliable in the kicking game all season, missed one field goal and one extra point, but that drive, the first drive of the second half, should have resulted in a touchdown instead of a field goal.
A 48-yard pass to KJ Sapp had CMU at the Western 11-yard line. Morian Walker caught a pass for 6 yards on second down, but on third and 4 from the 5, Hunter lost two yards on a run. That forced the Mavs to try to put three points on the board, but the 25-yard kick was no good.
“When we didn’t make the field goal it put us in a really bad situation,” Jackson said. “We told our players (Western) plays really well on defense, they play really good on special teams. The kids knew, but it bit them. Hopefully they believe the stove is hot when we tell them, because we certainly got burned.”
The Mountaineers added a 17-yard touchdown run by Josh Cummings, who ran for 128 yards to go over 1,000 yards for the season. Elijah Lilly turned a slant into a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull CMU within 21-9.
Cummings snatched CMU’s ensuing onside kick and returned it to the Mavs’ 5, but the defense held on fourth and 2. Hunter, though, was sacked in the end zone for a safety with less than three minutes to play.
The loss likely puts the Division II playoffs out of reach for the Mavericks, who were No. 8 in Super Region 4 entering the game — seven teams make the playoffs. Jackson isn’t ruling anything out just yet.
“We told the kids after the game, now you don’t control your own destiny,” he said. “You need some help. You have to win the last two games to be in the playoff conversation at the end.”
Jackson said they didn’t talk national rankings last week, but they did talk about the reality of the Super Region rankings.
“The reality of it is the reality of it. You win all the games, you win a share of the conference championship and you go to the playoffs,” he said. “I don’t know how not to be honest with players.
“At the end of the day, the Mesa Mavericks did not come to play. We’ve gotta go back to the drawing board and figure out why.”