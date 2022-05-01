Colorado Mesa’s men’s lacrosse team needed a win or a loss by no more than two goals Saturday to secure the top seed in the RMAC Tournament.
A 13-10 loss Westminster had the Mavericks (12-4, 5-1 RMAC) settling for a tie for the regular-season conference title with the Griffins and forcing the top seed to be settled by a tiebreaker, which Westminster won by scoring four more goals in conference play than the Mavericks.
The loss snapped CMU’s seven-game winning streak and was its first conference loss in nearly three years, a span of 12 games in the four-team league. Up 2-1 only 2 1/2 minutes into the game, the Mavericks gave up six straight goals and trailed 8-3 at the half and at one point were down 12-4.
A five-goal run of its own got CMU back into it, 12-9, midway through the fourth quarter on a goal by Carson Schwark. Andoni Odencrantz connected for the Griffins with just less than four minutes remaining, and Hunter Holcomb answered for the Mavericks with 46 seconds left.
Dylan Checketts won the faceoff and Holcomb got a shot off with 25 seconds left, which was snared by Westminster goalie Jacob Miller to seal the Griffins’ victory.
James Steinke, Checketts and Schwark scored two goals each for the Mavericks, who will be the No. 2 seed in next weekend’s tournament in Salt Lake City.
Women’s Lacrosse
The second-place Mavericks hung with third-ranked Regis early, down 5-4 after one quarter, but gave up five goals in the second in a 15-8 loss at Community Hospital Unity Field in the regular-season finale.
Regis (17-0, 11-0 RMAC) will host the conference tournament next weekend, with the Mavericks 12-5, 10-2) the No. 2 seed.
Back-to-back goals by Kiley Davis and Brianna Anderson tied the game 4-4 in the first quarter, but the Mavs gave up a goal with 21 seconds left. Regis then scored twice early in the second and went on a four-goal run over the final 2 1/2 minutes of the second quarter and opening three minutes of the third to push the lead to 11-5.
Anderson and Ashton Whittle scored two goals each for the Mavericks, who put 14 of 22 shots on goal, but the Rangers got a hat trick from Hannah Krats and put 23 shots on goal.
Track & Field
Justin Thompson, who earlier in the day collected his third RMAC Summit Award for having the top GPA in the field (4.0, exercise science), placed third in the long jump at 24 feet, 6.5 inches in the conference meet in Pueblo.
Thompson, a redshirt sophomore from Carbondale, also won the award at the indoor conference championships this past winter and the outdoor award last spring.
Mica Jenrette won the heptathlon with 4,769 points, 200 points ahead of Maggie Remsberg of CU-Colorado Springs. She won the 800 meters, the final event, in 2 minutes, 22.25 seconds to secure the title.
Zayden Davis was the top qualifier for today’s finals in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.40 seconds and Elijah Williams and Kade Christensen advanced to today’s finals in the men’s 200 meters.
Sierra Arceneaux was the No. 2 qualifier for the finals in the 200 meters, finishing in 24.07 and Averie Griffith and Jenrette reached the finals of the 100 hurdles.
All individual running and relay finals are today, along with the men’s triple jump, javelin and shot put and women’s high jump, triple jump, javelin and shot put.